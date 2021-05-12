UPDATE 1 – Doubling global production of coronavirus vaccines, UN chief pleads

The New York Times

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden took office in January with little interest in pursuing an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, for understandable reasons. President Bill Clinton hosted an Israeli-Palestinian summit during his first year in the White House. President Barack Obama appointed a Middle East Peace Envoy on his second full day in office. And before his swearing in, Donald Trump promised to conclude an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement “that no one else has succeeded in obtaining”. Not all of them succeeded in reaching a peace agreement, as did President George W. Bush, who took up the cause later in his presidency. Sign up for The Morning New York Times newsletter Even before the recent explosion of violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip, analysts agreed that prospects for successful negotiations continued to look hopeless in the near term, neither side not ready to make concessions. other would require. Biden and his senior advisers have broadly accepted this status quo. Determined to shift the focus of US foreign policy toward China from the Middle East and seeing no reliable partner in an unstable Israeli government led by besieged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has pursued radical positions toward the Palestinians, Biden said issued endorsements familiar to a two-state solution while making little effort to push the parties toward one. But as spiraling riots, rocket attacks on Tel Aviv, Israel and airstrikes on the Gaza Strip threaten to escalate into major conflict, calls are mounting within the Democratic Party for Biden to play a role. more active role. Some liberals are urging him to challenge Israeli settlement activity more firmly, making a peaceful resolution with the Palestinians more difficult. “The problem with the Middle East is that you can try to turn your back on it, but it won’t turn your back on you,” said Martin S. Indyk, former US ambassador to Israel and former special envoy to Israel. – Palestinian negotiations. Biden administration officials publicly called on both sides on Tuesday to show restraint. In recent days, US officials have also pressured Israeli and Palestinian officials in private conversations to avoid escalating tensions, and have launched a successful plea for the postponement of an Israeli court ruling on the expulsion of Palestinian families to East Jerusalem which has contributed to recent clashes in the city. Indyk said he did not blame Biden’s approach of “conflict management, rather than conflict resolution,” given the grim prospects for peace after Trump’s presidency, which culminated with a heavily pro-Israel last year which the Palestinians rejected upon arrival. But Indyk said Biden now needs to become more active, and he called for the swift appointment of the empty US ambassadorial post in Jerusalem. Indyk also noted that the president has yet to speak with Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority. He also said the administration should reopen a consulate in East Jerusalem, which had been the United States’ main point of contact with the Palestinians before it was closed under Trump. “They must establish a dialogue with the Palestinians,” Indyk said. The White House revealed on Tuesday that Biden and Abbas exchanged letters after the 2020 election. US officials also had lower-level private contacts with Palestinian officials, including Abbas’ senior adviser Hussein al-Sheikh. . Other Democrats have urged Biden to put more pressure on the Israeli government over settlement activity and land claims which they say make prospects of a deal with the Palestinians virtually impossible. “If you step back and the creeping annexation process is allowed to continue unchecked, that kind of moment will result,” said Jeremy Ben-Ami, chairman of the pro-Israel liberal advocacy group J Street. . “You may wish this off your priority list, but it’s a conflict with some very deep issues, and they need attention. And if you leave it unattended, it will catch fire and people will be injured again, ”said Ben-Ami. “We are a few inches from this uncontrollable breath.” The Democratic Party has moved to the left on Israel in recent years, in part because of Netanyahu’s strong alliance with Trump and other Republican leaders, and also because many of its younger activists and congressmen are more openly sympathetic to the Palestinian cause than those of Biden’s Generation. After the State Department said last week it was “deeply concerned” about the potential deportation of Palestinian families from East Jerusalem, some Democrats berated the Biden administration for not acting more assertively to stop the Israelis. Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland wrote on Twitter that “now is not the time for lukewarm statements.” In a briefing on Monday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price was asked about a tweet from Representative Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Who said the deputy mayor of Jerusalem , in defense of the proposed evictions, had endorsed the cleanup. ”Price said that claim was“ not something our analysis supports. ”Some analysts said that although Biden shared the assessment that increased pressure on the government would be effective, it might be wary of a further heightened tensions with Israeli leaders worried about its top priority in the Middle East: an effort to restore the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, to which Netanyahu and other senior Israeli officials have long objected. Biden also took office at a time of enormous political flux, with Israel amid several unsuccessful efforts to form a lasting government and the Palestinians. headed for elections – since postponed, another source of the current unrest – which have complicated efforts to craft a clear government. American politics. Netanyahu is struggling to hold on to power, and U.S. officials say Abbas’s influence over Palestinian protests and violence, driven by activists and social media, is close to zero. Biden also has memories of his days as vice chairman of Obama’s call for a freeze on Israeli settlements and land concessions, which had little effect on long-term policies but sparked fierce political comeback from Republicans and some Democrats who have said Obama does not understand Israel’s security. Needs. Republicans continue to exploit tensions within the Democratic Party over Israeli politics. On Tuesday, Trump issued a statement accusing that “Biden’s lack of support for Israel is leading to further attacks on our allies.” But it was unclear what support Trump felt the United States was not providing, given that his own statement of support for Israel’s “right to defend itself” matched the talking points of the Biden administration. Many Democrats, including Biden officials speaking privately, say Trump is a key cause of the current problems. Halie Soifer, chief executive of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, said Trump, who has fully supported Netanyahu’s pro-settlement policy and defied warnings of Palestinian unrest by moving the US embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, “was willing to intervene in Israel’s domestic politics and elections to continue his political agenda, regardless of its impact on the region or on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Soifer said Biden deserved to be commended for supporting, during the Obama administration, Israel’s so-called Iron Dome anti-rocket system, which defended Israeli cities from incoming fire. “Our priority is to restore calm. Our longer-term priority could be towards a sort of mediating role between Israelis and Palestinians, “Price, the State Department spokesman, told reporters on Monday.” But given the circumstances on the ground. rain right now – and even before this current outbreak – we are just not in a position, I think, to see significant progress, “he added. “And our policy has recognized it.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company