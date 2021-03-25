UPDATE 1 – Biden says Chinese Xi doesn’t have a ‘democratic bone’ in his body

(Add quotes)

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden on Thursday said he made it clear to Chinese President Xi Jinping that the United States is not seeking confrontation, but will insist that China abide by international rules for a fair competition and fair trade.

Biden said he spent “hours and hours” with Xi when he was vice president to former President Barack Obama, and was convinced the Chinese leader believed democracy had no future.

“He’s one of the guys, like (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, who thinks autocracy is the wave of the future, (and) democracy can’t work in an always complex world,” Biden said. during a press conference at the White Loger.

“He doesn’t have a democracy – with a little bone in his body, but he’s a smart, smart guy,” he said.

The president said he had a different vision for the future, which would require investing heavily in American workers and science in order to compete with China.

“We’re not looking for a showdown, even though we know there will be tough and tough competition,” Biden said. “We will insist that China abide by international rules – fair competition, fair practices, fair trade.”

Biden said the United States will work with its allies to hold China accountable for its actions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the South China Sea and its treatment of the Uyghur minority.

He said he spoke with Xi for two hours after taking office and told him, “And as long as you and your country continue to so blatantly violate human rights, we will continue to wear it. tirelessly to the attention of the world, and make it clear, explain clearly what’s going on. And he got it. “(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw, Michael Martina, Alexandra Alper; written by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Sonya Hepinstall)