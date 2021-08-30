Unvaccinated U.S. visitors may soon face new restrictions on travel to Europe.
BRUSSELS – The European Union on Monday recommended its member countries to reintroduce travel restrictions for visitors to the United States unvaccinated against the coronavirus, a further blow to the continent’s struggling tourism sector and a sign that potential measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus could remain in place for months.
The European Council, which includes the leaders of the 27 countries of the bloc, deleted the United States from a “safe list” of countries whose residents can travel without requirements such as quarantine and testing.
The change is not compulsory. Each EU member state imposes its own travel rules and can decide whether or not to follow the guidelines, so it was not immediately clear which countries, if any, would reintroduce restrictions or when they might start.
If implemented, the new restrictions would only apply to unvaccinated travelers – the European Council is already recommending that all visitors who have been fully vaccinated with an EU-approved vaccine be allowed to travel. This includes all three vaccines available in the United States.
Most countries in the bloc do not require Americans to self-isolate upon arrival, but a few have kept quarantine requirements in place this summer, including, in some cases, for vaccinated visitors.
Yet most vaccinated American tourists were able to safely enjoy the beaches of Greece, Spain or Portugal, the Italian countryside or the streets of Amsterdam or Paris, thus boosting a tourist industry that was closed to them in the past. last year.
In countries like France, Greece and Spain, American visitors constitute the largest contingent of tourists from non-European countries. In others, such as Portugal, total spending by Americans is among the highest of any nationality.
But as the United States returns to a daily average of 100,000 Covid hospitalizations Over the past week, the European Council advised EU countries to keep their borders closed to non-essential travel by unvaccinated Americans, in hopes of containing the spread of the Delta variant. The seven-day average of Covid hospitalizations in the United States peaked in mid-January with nearly 140,000 people hospitalized, according to federal data.
One of the council’s criteria for lifting the restrictions is that a country should have fewer than 75 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 population in the past 14 days, but the United States has reported an infection rate well above this threshold, according to data provided by the European Center for Disease Control. The United States is also classified in the red zone by the agency, the second riskiest color, after dark red.
Other criteria defined by the European Council include a stable or declining trend in Covid cases. While reported coronavirus infections in the United States increased this month, that figure has remained relatively stable in the European Union.
An EU official familiar with the discussions around the announcement, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the list change, said the update was made on the basis of the latest available scientific data. . Other countries removed from the “safe list” include Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia.
The European Union has recommended that its member countries reopen their borders to American travelers in June, but there has been growing frustration and misunderstanding about the lack of reciprocity on the part of the United States.
