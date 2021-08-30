Unvaccinated U.S. visitors may soon face new restrictions on travel to Europe.

BRUSSELS – The European Union on Monday recommended its member countries to reintroduce travel restrictions for visitors to the United States unvaccinated against the coronavirus, a further blow to the continent’s struggling tourism sector and a sign that potential measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus could remain in place for months.

The European Council, which includes the leaders of the 27 countries of the bloc, deleted the United States from a “safe list” of countries whose residents can travel without requirements such as quarantine and testing.

The change is not compulsory. Each EU member state imposes its own travel rules and can decide whether or not to follow the guidelines, so it was not immediately clear which countries, if any, would reintroduce restrictions or when they might start.

If implemented, the new restrictions would only apply to unvaccinated travelers – the European Council is already recommending that all visitors who have been fully vaccinated with an EU-approved vaccine be allowed to travel. This includes all three vaccines available in the United States.