Unvaccinated officials in Washington and Massachusetts now face suspension or dismissal.

The dismissal of the head coach of Washington State UniversityNick Rolovich for refusing to be vaccinated against Covid was the most publicized consequence of several statewide vaccine mandates for officials that went into effect on Monday.

In Washington, Monday was the last day for more than 800,000 workers, including those in state agencies, schools and healthcare facilities, to prove they had been fully immunized against the coronavirus. The warrant, issued by Governor Jay Inslee in August, is among the strictest in the country.

Compliance seemed generally high, particularly in Seattle, where local media reported that 99% of the city’s employees were either vaccinated or had requested exemptions. Washington State Patrol said Tuesday that 127 employees – just under 6 percent of its workforce – had left or had been dismissed as a result of the tenure. Just over half of them were sworn officers. “Each of them will be missed” Chief John R. Batiste said in a statement.

In Massachusetts, nearly 1,600 state employees missed the Sunday vaccination deadline, Governor Charlie Baker’s administration announced Monday. These unvaccinated workers, who do not have the opportunity to undergo regular tests instead of being vaccinated, now risk suspension and loss of their jobs. Governor Baker doesn’t expect staff shortages in Massachusetts, the statement said, but some politicians say requiring vaccines will strain an already stressed workforce.

The governor’s decree was unsuccessfully challenged in court by unions representing state police and state prison guards.