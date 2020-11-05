UN’s $ 5.1 billion shortfall threatens global operations

UN work and reforms “at risk,” Antonio Guterres warned member states, amid “record-breaking” cash flow crisis, October 2020. Credit: UN Photo / Rick Bajornas. The United Nations Secretariat building in New York

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 5 (IPS) – When the United Nations struggled with a cash flow crisis in April 1996, one of the many drastic measures it took was to downsize.

So he took the road to corporate America and, ironically, for a cash-strapped institution, he offered a “golden handshake” – severance pay of about $ 80,000 each – to those who would voluntarily leave the bankrupt organization.

And as immortalized in Woody Allen’s 1969 Hollywood comedy hit: around 400 staff members decided to ‘take the money and run’.

Fast forward to October 2020.

In the current context, says an Asian diplomat, the UN is unable to offer such golden handshakes, even to some of the most senior officials – if they volunteer to step down.

A “liquidity crisis” triggered by the delay or non-payment of assessed contributions by 61 member states – representing a staggering shortfall of $ 5.1 billion – now threatens to undermine both the mandate and the institutions. the Organization’s global operations.

As of November 2, 2020, only 132 member states (out of 193) had paid their contributions in full to the regular budget, according to the latest UN figures.

Warnings about the current cash flow crisis have come from three directions: from Secretary General Antonio Guterres; the President of the General Assembly Volkan Bozkir; and the 134-member Group of 77, the world’s largest coalition of developing countries.

When presenting a proposed program budget for 2021 in mid-October, Mr. Guterres warned that “the liquidity crisis has not abated and is severely hampering the Organization’s ability to meet its obligations to people we serve ”. “At this crucial time for our work, it bears repeating that the Organization can only fulfill its mandate if Member States meet their financial obligations in full and on time,” he said.

According to the latest figures from the Chief Executives Board for Coordination, responsibility for the day-to-day operations, currently under threat, falls squarely on the shoulders of an estimated global staff of around 32,417, while the staff of the Secretariat in New York is estimated . to over 3000.

Prisca Chaoui, executive secretary of the 3,500-member Staff Coordination Council of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), told IPS: “Indeed, management informed us that they would not allow extensions. contracts of more than two years, while the current rules allow it for an extension of up to 5 years. “

They made it clear they wanted to reduce the accountability of the organization, she said, noting that there is currently a “hiring freeze which means no one can be recruited and no one can be promoted due to of the liquidity crisis “.

“What we do know is that there is an acute liquidity crisis but no one has yet spoken of a financial crisis but we feel it is coming,” she added.

This is all because member states are facing economic turmoil, and it goes without saying that paying the UN will not be their priority, she argued.

She also complained: “We regret that the budget cycle has gone from two years to one year, which forces the organization to negotiate the budget on an annual basis. Before, we had two-year budget cycles, and it was safer than the current situation, where the budget has to be negotiated every year. “

“While we understand the challenges facing the Organization, we do not agree with attempts to make United Nations personnel corporate employees. This goes against the operating principles of independent civil servants, ”said Chaoui.

Guy Candusso, former first vice-president of the United Nations Staff Union in New York, told IPS “with all the uncertainty in the world right now, I am not optimistic in the short term”.

In the long term, he said, the financial crisis is likely to subside on its own. “In the meantime, I think all staff will suffer and bear the burden of the cuts when the money runs out,” he noted.

When he introduced the “buy-back” early retirement program in 1996, Joseph Connor, Under-Secretary-General for Administration and Management, said: “There are too many people in this organization doing the same job for 20 years”.

Connors told reporters that the United Nations had set aside around $ 15 million for the buyout program, in which the Secretariat had said goodbye to 400 employees. With more employees expected to leave, he said, an additional $ 15 million would be sought through savings in the budget to allow for “early separation.”

Severance pay, which averaged about $ 80,000 each, was based primarily on the number of years employees have spent.

When asked if he was concerned that some of the best staff would be those who would take voluntary compensation, Connor said in such cases Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali would use his discretion and reject requests, as it has done in the past.

Speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, Megayla Austin of Guyana told the UN Administrative and Budget Committee (also known as the Fifth Committee) last month that the G-77 notes the efforts of Member States to meet their financial obligations while overcoming their financial obligations. economic and financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, “the Group also notes that the total amount of unpaid contributions and peacekeeping contributions exceeds US $ 5.1 billion, as of September 30, the majority coming from a single member state.”

This single member state has been identified as the United States, the largest contributor to the UN budget.

Volkan Bozkir, President of the 75th session of the General Assembly, said on October 28: “I could not address you today without addressing the important issue of the financial situation of the United Nations.”

The Secretary-General, “on several occasions, has expressed to me his concern about the financial situation of the United Nations and its ability to meet its current financial obligations. I share these concerns and urge all Member States to pay their contributions in full and on time. “.

During the high-level fortnight, he said, the message from world leaders was clear: “International cooperation and effective multilateral action are essential to deal with the pandemic. So the United Nations needs to. a predictable financial basis to achieve this. “

Besides day-to-day operations, the UN may also lack funds for the implementation of its mandates.

When Guterres presented the 2021 draft budget, he said: “To fully implement the mandates entrusted to us, the UN will need a total of $ 2.99 billion, which is a net reduction 2.8% compared to last year, despite additional and mandated initiatives. Activities “. This includes a net decrease of 25 positions.

Richard Ponzio, Senior Fellow and Director of the Just Security 2020 Program at the Stimson Center, said IPS member states have a legal responsibility to pay their mutually agreed dues on time and in full each year.

“The serious financial crisis of the world body in recent years is hampering its urgent and life-saving work, which only intensified with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.”

The United States and other countries that fail to live up to their international treaty responsibilities are also failing to show leadership beyond their borders at a time of acute international need, he said. -he adds.

Barbara Adams, chairman of the board of the Global Policy Forum, told IPS: “As you know, this is not the first time that the United Nations has been held hostage due to excessive dependence on a contributor. ” She said sustainable funding is essential for other proposals and system-wide reform proposals to be successful. However, the current funding schemes are insufficient both in quantity and quality.

“Sustainable funding is crucial for the ability of the UN to do what it was created to do, but more aptly, there is a need to disconnect and break the current patterns dominated by a few large donors, and the way they are influence decision making, agenda setting and priority setting and skew system-wide implementation, ”said Adams, former associate director of the United Nations Quaker office in New York ( 1981-1988).

In the meantime, four Member States have requested – and granted – exemptions under Article 19 of the Charter for the inability to pay their contributions due to financial constraints.

The General Assembly decided to exempt Comoros, Sao Tome and Principe and Somalia from paying the full minimum amount necessary to avoid the application of Article 19 of the Charter due to “independent conditions of their will “.

As a result, the four countries will not be penalized or allowed to vote in the General Assembly until the end of its 75th session next year.

The writer can be contacted at [email protected]

