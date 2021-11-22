Unrest over vaccination mandates and economic inequalities are shaking Guadeloupe.
Violent protests against vaccination warrants rocked the French overseas department of Guadeloupe in the Caribbean over the past week, fueled by long-standing social and economic frustrations over inequalities with the continent and anger latent to be ignored by the French government.
Guadeloupe, an archipelago of islands, is one of the several French overseas territories severely affected by the pandemic in recent months and where France’s vaccination campaign has met the most mistrust and resistance.
A mix of old grievances and new mistrust of Covid-19 rules has made the unrest particularly volatile.
Protests that began peacefully with roadblocks and pickets outside the main hospital in Pointe-à-Pitre, the largest city in Guadeloupe, grew increasingly violent over the weekend, as protesters moved on. burned cars, looted businesses and clashed with riot police, who responded with tear gas.
More than 30 people accused of violence or looting have been arrested, and local authorities have imposed a nighttime curfew. The central government also announced this weekend that it was sending more than 200 police reinforcements.
On Monday, the remains of charred cars littered the roads and schools remained closed as French President Emmanuel Macron called for calm and order.
“Our priority is to continue to convince that vaccination is the best protection,” Macron told reporters during a visit to Amiens, his hometown in northern France. “And not give in to lies, disinformation and manipulation by some of this situation.”
“There is a very explosive situation, linked to a very local context, to historical tensions that we know,” admitted Mr. Macron, accusing some critics of the government of “using this context and these anxieties” to aggravate the situation. .
More than 40% of Guadeloupe’s adult population is fully vaccinated, but this figure reaches nearly 90% for the whole of France, including the overseas regions, according to official statistics.
The unrest began last week with a strike by local unions opposing France’s mandate for vaccines for health workers. These unions say it was imposed by the central government with little consultation, and are particularly furious that unvaccinated health workers are being suspended without pay.
“It is an incredible level of violence against them and their families,” said Jean-Marie Nomertin, secretary general of the General Confederation of Labor of Guadeloupe, one of the protesting unions, in a statement. declaration Last week.
Protesters also rejected France’s health card, which is needed to access restaurants, museums and other public places and can only be obtained through a full vaccination, proof of recovery from Covid or a recent negative test – which must now be paid out of pocket for those who are not vaccinated and do not have a prescription.
As in other overseas departments such as Réunion or French Guiana which are a legacy of the French colonial empire, Guadeloupe has long felt neglected by policymakers in Paris, with decades-old anger over stagnant unemployment, high cost of living and dysfunctional public services that fed protests in the past.
Suspicion of public health policies is particularly high in the French Caribbean, where the government authorized the use of a highly toxic pesticide called chlordecone in banana plantations for decades, despite repeated health warnings.
“People are afraid, they don’t trust”, Harry Durimel, the mayor of Pointe-à-Pitre, told Franceinfo on Monday, adding that local residents were “ready for a showdown” over vaccine rules if they felt pressured “to inject a product into their bodies.”
On the neighboring island of Martinique, unions called for a general strike on Monday over similar concerns.
