Unrest over vaccination mandates and economic inequalities are shaking Guadeloupe.

Violent protests against vaccination warrants rocked the French overseas department of Guadeloupe in the Caribbean over the past week, fueled by long-standing social and economic frustrations over inequalities with the continent and anger latent to be ignored by the French government.

Guadeloupe, an archipelago of islands, is one of the several French overseas territories severely affected by the pandemic in recent months and where France’s vaccination campaign has met the most mistrust and resistance.

A mix of old grievances and new mistrust of Covid-19 rules has made the unrest particularly volatile.

Protests that began peacefully with roadblocks and pickets outside the main hospital in Pointe-à-Pitre, the largest city in Guadeloupe, grew increasingly violent over the weekend, as protesters moved on. burned cars, looted businesses and clashed with riot police, who responded with tear gas.