Unproven allegations of fraud delay election results in Peru and energize the right

LIMA, Peru – They showed up in their thousands at the rally in red and white, the colors of their right-wing movement, exchanging conspiracy theories and speaking ominously of civil war, some brandishing shields with crosses believed to exalt the European heritage.

On stage, their leader, presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, was unleashed on her flagship subject: electoral fraud.

Although election officials say his opponent, left-wing union leader Pedro Castillo, leads more than 40,000 votes with all the ballots counted, they have yet to declare a winner a month after the polls closed, because they consider Ms. Fujimori’s request that tens of thousands of ballots be rejected.

No one came forward, even weeks later, to corroborate Ms. Fujimori’s fraud allegations; international observers have found no proof major irregularities; and both the United States and the European Union praised the electoral process.