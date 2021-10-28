Unlocking Canada’s Carbon Capture Potential

MONTREAL, 28 October 2021 / CNW Telbec / – With the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) due to start in a few days, governments should double their GHG emission reduction targets. A recent publication from the MEI described how carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS) technologies can enable governments to achieve their goals without compromising our standard of living. A follow-up publication launched today by the MEI offers concrete solutions to encourage the adoption of this new technology by entrepreneurs.

“CCUS technologies can sequester carbon from GHG emissions at the source and prevent its release into the atmosphere, or capture carbon already emitted and reduce global atmospheric accumulation. Overall, these technologies present a huge opportunity to reach the government’s goal of net zero by 2050., “says Krystle Wittevrongel, co-author of the publication.

“The federal government has committed to introducing a tax credit for investments in CCUS technologies next year, although aspects of the proposed measure require further consideration. For example, the exclusion of enhanced oil recovery projects should be eliminated, as these projects not only sequester 90% to 95% of injected carbon dioxide, they are income generating and more likely to be deployed in the short term. In addition, the tax credit should be refundable, thus leveling the rules of the game and facilitating the entry of small businesses into the market, ”adds the public policy analyst.

“More importantly, measurement should decouple investment from performance. A performance-based tax credit, as it exists in United States, would see eligible facilities and projects be given a credit for each metric tonne of carbon captured, meaning that the carbon tax would be levied on their net emissions. This would really push entrepreneurs to find new, more efficient ways to capture and store (or use) GHG emissions. It’s really a win-win, ”says Miguel Ouellette, director of operations and economist at the MEI.

“The intensity of from Canada GHG emissions have declined significantly in recent years, and continued innovation in emerging CCUS technologies promises to help the government meet its environmental goals, while promoting economic growth. We know that CCUS is a viable tool in from Canada climate strategy, the federal government should therefore ensure that policies to encourage these technologies are carefully designed to make them as effective as possible, ”concludes Mr. Ouellette.

The publication titled “Carbon Capture, Use and Storage: Concrete Market-Based Recommendations to Reduce GHG Emissions” is available on our site.

The Montreal Economic Institute is an independent think tank on public policy. Through its publications, media appearances and advisory services to policy makers, the MEI stimulates debate and reform of public policies based on established principles of market economy and entrepreneurship.

