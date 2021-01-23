University of Michigan suspends sports activities after discovering cases of the variant first detected in UK
The University of Michigan said on Saturday it had suspended all athletic activities for up to two weeks and asked athletes, coaches and team staff to quarantine themselves immediately. after “several” cases of a more transmissible variant of the coronavirus were discovered among people linked to the athletics department.
The ministry said the suspension was mandated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in an effort to prevent the spread of the variant, first identified in Britain and known as B.1.1.7, which is estimated to be around 50% more transmissible than the other variants.
“Canceling competitions is never something we want to do,” said Warde Manuel, athletic director at the University of Michigan, in a statement. declaration“But with so many unknowns about this variant of Covid-19, we must do everything to minimize the spread among student-athletes, coaches, staff and student-athletes from other schools.”
Michigan, a member of the Big Ten Conference, has one of the largest sports programs in the country. Its men’s basketball team is currently ranked seventh nationally, and the women’s team is ranked 11th. A two-week suspension would force both teams to postpone or cancel at least four games.
Washtenaw County Officials, which includes the University of Michigan, said saturday that five cases of variant B.1.1.7 had been found in the county and that other possible cases were under investigation. They said the first case was detected on Jan. 16 in the University of Michigan community, but it was not clear whether subsequent cases were linked to the first.
University administration said five cases of the variant had been detected in people associated with the school. He added that the five people were in isolation and had mild or no symptoms, and that all of their close contacts had been identified, tested and placed in quarantine.
The coronavirus has disrupted college athletic programs across the country, with thousands of infections among athletes, coaches and staff. A New York Times Analysis last month, the Big Ten Conference reported the most cases among the top leagues, including more than 200 in Michigan.
The first American case of variant B.1.1.7 was found in Colorado last month, and it has now been detected in at least 22 states. Federal health officials have warned that it could become the main source of coronavirus infection in the country by March.
