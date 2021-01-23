University of Michigan suspends sports activities after discovering cases of the variant first detected in UK

The University of Michigan said on Saturday it had suspended all athletic activities for up to two weeks and asked athletes, coaches and team staff to quarantine themselves immediately. after “several” cases of a more transmissible variant of the coronavirus were discovered among people linked to the athletics department.

The ministry said the suspension was mandated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in an effort to prevent the spread of the variant, first identified in Britain and known as B.1.1.7, which is estimated to be around 50% more transmissible than the other variants.

“Canceling competitions is never something we want to do,” said Warde Manuel, athletic director at the University of Michigan, in a statement. declaration“But with so many unknowns about this variant of Covid-19, we must do everything to minimize the spread among student-athletes, coaches, staff and student-athletes from other schools.”

Michigan, a member of the Big Ten Conference, has one of the largest sports programs in the country. Its men’s basketball team is currently ranked seventh nationally, and the women’s team is ranked 11th. A two-week suspension would force both teams to postpone or cancel at least four games.