University of California accepts $ 73 million sexual abuse settlement

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The prestigious University of California system has reached a $ 73 million settlement proposal with seven women who have accused a former gynecologist of sexual abuse.

In class action lawsuit, more than 6,600 patients of Dr.James Heaps could benefit from part of the settlement – even if they did not accuse the former gynecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles of abuse .

A federal judge must approve the deal between the seven plaintiffs, representing thousands of Heaps patients, and the University of California regents and physician. The proposed deal, which includes several mandated reforms to UCLA, was filed in Federal Court on Monday.

Patients have accused Heaps of sexual assault and sexual misconduct between 1983 and 2018, while working at UCLA Student Health Center and UCLA Medical Center. The charges include making sexually inappropriate comments to patients, touching women sexually during exams without wearing gloves, and faking sex, often crudely, with an ultrasound probe.

The settlement is separate from the criminal charges against Heaps, 63, whose medical license has been suspended by court order as the case progresses. He pleaded not guilty to the charges involving seven women and denied the wrongdoing. He is due to return to state court on December 7.

Some of his former patients have come to his defense, saying he never acted inappropriately during their medical appointments.

The proposed settlement is the latest deal to make payments to thousands of patients of male doctors accused of sexual assault and sexual misconduct. A federal judge has approved a settlement of $ 215 million for 18,000 women who were patients of a former gynecologist, Dr. George Tyndall, at the University of Southern California, a private university also in Los Angeles.

Heaps’ attorney and a UCLA spokesperson did not immediately return requests for comment.

UCLA said its investigation into the gynecologist began in December 2017, although officials did not alert the campus community to the allegations until Heaps appeared in court last year. He retired in 2018 when UCLA refused to renew his contract.

More than 200 women contacted UCLA after Heaps’ arrest in June 2019 to report their experiences with the doctor, according to the regulations. UCLA has identified around 5,000 patients who were previously in Heaps’ care and estimates that 1,600 more women were treated by him, but their records no longer exist at the university. They are all covered by the regulation.

The deal does not require Heaps to admit wrongdoing or contribute to the $ 73 million, although he has signed the settlement.

UCLA said it will implement a new process to investigate allegations of sexual assault, harassment and misconduct, as well as institute a formal accompanying policy. Other reforms stipulated in the regulations include training on limits, advertising patient reporting options, monitoring compliance, and investigating potential misconduct allegations when medical staff are certified.

Patient payments start at a guaranteed minimum of $ 2,500, with women accusing Heaps of harassment or assault.

“In our opinion, these women were still in danger and deserve to be compensated for these reasons,” said Elizabeth Kramer, one of the many lawyers representing the victims. “We have no way of knowing all the women who allege sexual misconduct by Dr. Heaps.”

One of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, known as EF in the lawsuit, had seen Heaps regularly for several years when she said his conduct changed and he touched her breasts sexually and made comments inappropriate during a meeting in 2014.

During a visit to her office in 2016, she said Heaps sexually touched her during a pelvic exam. She moved her body and looked at him in disgust, court documents say, and he smiled and left the room.

“I knew in my gut that something was wrong,” she told The Associated Press, which does not identify victims of sexual assault. “I was completely raped. It was that easy.

EF, now 49, has not reported her allegations to UCLA or law enforcement. She decided to come forward as a plaintiff in the lawsuit to set an example for her teenage daughters and help push UCLA to pass reforms.

When it’s time for her daughters to see the gynecologists, “I want to know they’re safe,” she says.

Patients can claim amounts of $ 250,000 or more in some cases. A panel of experts will decide the amount of compensation for each patient based on their experience.

The $ 73 million does not include attorneys’ fees or litigation costs. UCLA will pay them separately.

More than 100 former Heaps patients have filed individual lawsuits. Regents at the University of California have installed at least two, while more are in the works.

Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom approved a measure allowing a one-year window – all in 2021 – for victims to file lawsuits against Heaps and UCLA that might otherwise have been too late under a deadline of existing prescription.