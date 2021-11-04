Unity Day: Putin proclaims Crimea forever part of Russia

MOSCOW (AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated the National Day of Unity with a trip to Crimea, declaring that the region will always be part of Russia.

Russia annexed Crimea to Ukraine in 2014 following the overthrow of the Kremlin-friendly Ukrainian president, a move Western countries see as illegitimate.

Putin exalted the annexation by visiting the city which is the home port of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on Thursday.

“Our country has regained its historic unity. This living and indestructible bond can be particularly felt, of course, here in Sevastopol, Crimea, ”he said. “They are with Russia forever now, for it is the sovereign, free and unyielding will of the people, of all our people.”

Unity Day marks the expulsion in 1612 of the Polish-Lithuanian forces which occupied Moscow; the holiday began in 2005, replacing the commemoration of the Soviet era on that date of the Bolshevik revolution.

The day also became the occasion for anti-immigrant marches by nationalists, but authorities in Moscow have banned the event in the Russian capital this year.

About 20 people were arrested as they tried to gather at a Moscow metro station for a nationalist protest, according to OVD-Info, a group that monitors political protests and arrests.