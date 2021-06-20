World
United States will reflect on response if China refuses to meet international obligations on Covid-19: Sullivan – Times of India
WASHINGTON: National Security Advisor Jake sullivan said on Sunday that the United States, in consultation with friends and allies, would consider their response against China if it turned out that Beijing was refusing to meet its international obligations on the origins and transmission of Covid-19.
“We are not, at this point, going to issue threats or ultimatums. What we are going to do is continue to garner support from the international community,” Sullivan said. CNN in an interview.
“And if it turns out that China is refusing to live up to its international obligations, we will have to think about our responses at this point, and we will do so in concert with our allies and partners,” Sullivan said when asked. if the United States considered against China to increase the pressure.
There are two tracks the Biden administration is operating on to try to get to the bottom of how Covid-19 entered the world.
“A lead is an assessment of the intelligence community that the president (Joe) Biden ordered. It has a 90 day clock. And, in August, the intelligence community will report, ”he said.
“The second track is an international survey carried out by the World Health Organization, for which President Biden rallied the Democratic partners to say that there must be access to China to be able to obtain the data necessary to understand what happened here, “he said.
Sullivan said the administration is using its own abilities, its own abilities, to start developing a clearer picture. “Then, in order to build the kind of international consensus around this issue that will be needed to put additional pressure on China, it requires diplomatic efforts,” he said.
“It is a groundwork that the president has carried out in an important way in the G7, obtaining for the first time something that the last administration could not achieve, namely that the democratic world spoke with one voice on this issue., “he said.
Reiterating that the United States will not just accept that China says no, he said: “But we will work until this second phase of the WHO investigation is fully underway to have a consensus. as strong as possible within the international community, because it is from this position of strength that we can best deal with China. ”
The origins of Covid-19 remain a widely debated topic, with some scientists and politicians arguing that the possibility of a laboratory leak of the deadly virus exists.
from China Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) is near the known epicenter of the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, where the virus first appeared in late 2019 and has become a pandemic. More than 178 million confirmed cases have since been confirmed worldwide and at least 3.86 million deaths reported.
China has been accused of withholding raw data and access to sites that would aid further investigation into the birth of the virus and its first spread.
Scientists believe the virus likely passed from animals to humans, but it remains possible that it escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is investigating other coronaviruses.
Last month, Biden asked intelligence agencies across the country to report over the next three months whether Covid-19 came out of an animal or in a lab accident.
However, Beijing maintained that there was no connection between the origins of the pandemic and the Wuhan laboratory and sought to dismiss the question of a possible leak as an “absurd story.”
China says Covid-19 has broken out in different places around the world and China only reported the virus first.
