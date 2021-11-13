United States Welcomes International Travelers, Expands Boost Eligibility: Covid News Week.
Vaccinated travelers from overseas were cleared into the United States this week, ending an agonizing 18-month wait and producing a happy reunion for thousands.
The opening of the country’s borders Monday is expected to dramatically increase the influx of tourism money and bring some relief to a travel industry that has lost billions of dollars in the pandemic. On Monday alone, more than 200,000 internationals the leaflets have arrived in the United States, according to Customs and Border Protection.
Every customs post in San Ysidro, California, was busy as Mexican visitors crossed the border to find relatives or seek treatment. But in the north, there were concerns that the Canadian government’s entry requirement for a PCR test – more expensive and time-consuming than the rapid antigen test – could deter some trips to Canada in the USA.
At the same time, the controversy over US warrants for Covid prevention measures continued. A Federal Court of Appeal maintained a block on the Biden administration’s vaccination mandate for large employers; the government should appeal. And 10 States prosecuted the federal government on Wednesday on its vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.
Mask warrants have had a mixed week in court. Federal judge ruled Texas bans masks in schools violated rights students with disabilities, while in Pennsylvania, a judge hit a state mask warrant for the K-12 grades; it remained in effect pending appeal.
Pfizer on Tuesday asked the FDA to allow booster doses of its vaccine for all people 18 and over – an extension of the current authorization for people over 65 and young people at high risk. The agency should accommodate demand, perhaps in time for the holidays. Two states took this step this week ahead of federal approval: Colorado and California.
Meanwhile, the director-general of the World Health Organization said six times as many booster doses were given around the world every day as primary doses in low-income countries, a situation he called a “scandal that must end now”. Countries like Germany, Israel, Canada and the United States have implemented recall programs over WHO’s objections.
Here’s what else happened this week:
-
The White House valued that nearly one million children aged 5 to 11 had been vaccinated since the authorization of Pfizer’s vaccine last week for this age group.
-
The New York Times reviewed the existing data on the efficacy over time of vaccines authorized for use in the United States. The conclusion: their effectiveness against infection is decreasing, to varying degrees, but the prevention of hospitalizations and deaths remains strong.
-
Schools across much of the world have reopened, but in Uganda they stay closed. Ten million primary and secondary students are still at home there and the long-term outlook is bleak. Nearly a third of the country’s students may never return to school, according to the government estimate.
-
Cases have increased sharply in Europe, representing more than half of the 48,000 deaths from coronaviruses worldwide reported in the first week of this month, according to WHO The Netherlands instituted a partial lockdown, and Germany said it resume free tests for all and debated the imposition of stricter rules. In Romania, doctors were doing their best to fight against disinformation and turn the tide against vaccine hesitation.
-
A progressive deportation crisis is takes place in communities in the United States, particularly in places where federal rent assistance has been slow and tenant protections are scarce. Evictions increased by almost 14% in the first two weeks of October compared to the first two weeks of the previous month.
