United States Welcomes International Travelers, Expands Boost Eligibility: Covid News Week.

Vaccinated travelers from overseas were cleared into the United States this week, ending an agonizing 18-month wait and producing a happy reunion for thousands.

The opening of the country’s borders Monday is expected to dramatically increase the influx of tourism money and bring some relief to a travel industry that has lost billions of dollars in the pandemic. On Monday alone, more than 200,000 internationals the leaflets have arrived in the United States, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Every customs post in San Ysidro, California, was busy as Mexican visitors crossed the border to find relatives or seek treatment. But in the north, there were concerns that the Canadian government’s entry requirement for a PCR test – more expensive and time-consuming than the rapid antigen test – could deter some trips to Canada in the USA.

At the same time, the controversy over US warrants for Covid prevention measures continued. A Federal Court of Appeal maintained a block on the Biden administration’s vaccination mandate for large employers; the government should appeal. And 10 States prosecuted the federal government on Wednesday on its vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.