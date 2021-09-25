World
United States’ “unwavering” commitment to India, a key defense ally – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Although not military allies through treaty or pact, the United States and India have continued to strengthen defense ties during talks between the president Joe biden and PM Narendra Modi Friday, describing their expanded relationship as a “partnership for global good.”
There are clear signs that defense cooperation between the two countries is improving despite traditional US concern over the wide range of military materiel acquisitions by New Delhi from other countries have emerged. in a statement in which Biden pledged to “an unwavering commitment to India as a major defense partner,” including enhanced cooperation in advanced military technologies.
The statement specifically noted the recent Defense Technology and Trade Initiative unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) joint development project, and further encouraged such joint efforts. He called on government and private stakeholders to use existing ecosystems of innovation and entrepreneurship in defense industries for co-development, co-production and mutual defense trade expansion, a mechanism that would allow not only to India to bypass the outright purchase, but also to bypass US legislative obstacles which are subject to domestic politics.
Officials said Biden said he would need two days of talks with Modi, rather than the 90 minutes they took, to cover the full range of common interests. Following the interviews and his invitation to the vice-president Kamala harris visit India, Modi also issued an invitation to the US president to visit India. Subject to the decline of the pandemic, the two visits are expected to take place in a few months.
Not that the talks were wrinkle-free, mostly trade-related. Secretary for Foreign Affairs Hard shringla said Modi raised the issue of H-1b visas and the lingering deadlock over a totalization deal, a solution that would allow India to recoup billions of dollars that Indian professionals are being forced to pay and forgo. taxes even if they do not intend to immigrate.
Meanwhile, Biden reiterated U.S. support for India’s permanent adherence to reform. UN Security Council and its entry into NSG, PTI reported. He also applauded India’s “strong leadership” during his presidency of the Security Council in August 2021, according to the joint statement by the US-Indian leaders.
The two countries have also struggled to be on the same wavelength when it comes to terrorism despite different bilateral priorities with Pakistan, which the United States needs to extract its people from Afghanistan. Although the declaration did not explicitly name Pakistan, the inference was obvious: it said that the leaders reaffirmed their common position in a common fight against global terrorism. They also pledged to further strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism, including in the areas of intelligence sharing, law enforcement cooperation and the development of counterterrorism technologies.
