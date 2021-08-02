World

United States United Nations Association announces 10th UN Youth Observer

Photo of usama usama Send an email 32 mins ago
0 3 2 minutes read

The United Nations Association of the United States (UNA-USA) today announced that Ms. Cynthia Yue, originally from Tennessee and up to George Washington University, has been selected as a UNA-USA Youth Observer 2021-2022 at the United Nations. In this role, Yue will engage young Americans in the work of the United Nations and amplify their voices at UN events during her one-year tenure.

WASHINGTON, August 2, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – The United Nations Association United States (NAILUnited States) announced today that Ms. Cynthia yue, a Tennessee native and senior rising to George Washington University, was selected as 2021-2022 NAILUnited States Youth Observer to the United Nations. In this role, Yue will engage young Americans in the work of the United Nations and amplify their voices at UN events during her one-year tenure.

“I am honored to be the next Youth Watcher and champion an institution that ensures this generation and the next live in a world in which we have a fair chance to survive and prosper,” said Yue. “I plan to use my voice to serve as a champion for unity and diversity at all levels, to empower young people to speak out on issues that matter to them and to bridge the gap between the UN and the youth of our country for a better future. “

Yue brings nearly seven years of experience as a volunteer leader to UNICEF United States and sits on their National Council. Yue has witnessed firsthand the UN’s rescue work across the globe and how women and children are often disproportionately affected by global challenges such as COVID-19, climate change and poverty.

“Cynthia begins her tenure as a Youth Observer at a unique time, as the world continues to fight and recover from a global pandemic,” said Rachel Bowen Pittman, executive director of NAILUnited States. “Youth participation is essential to building a better global future and we are thrilled that Cynthia is using this platform to connect with young Americans and represent their voices on the world stage. “

NAILthe United States The Youth Observer program at the UN started in 2012. Yue succeeds Mr. Dustin Liu, who recently obtained his master’s degree in education from Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Learn more about NAILthe United States Young Observers program, and follow Cynthia as she begins her tenure as NAILUnited States Youth Observer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the United Nations Association for United States (NAILUnited States):

the United Nations Association of United States (NAILUnited States) is a grassroots movement of Americans who support the vital work of the United Nations in communities, colleges, and Congress in the United States. For over 75 years, NAILUnited States and its national network of 20,000 members and 200 chapters promoted strong American leadership at the UN through advocacy campaigns, youth engagement, outreach programs and public events.

###

CONTACT WITH THE MEDIA:

Gillian wilson | gwilson@unfoundation.org

THE SOURCE NAILUnited States




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 32 mins ago
0 3 2 minutes read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Simone Biles to compete in gymnastics on balance beam

2 hours ago

US expands Afghan refugee program amid escalating violence

3 hours ago

The death toll from the floods in China is rising sharply, to more than 300.

5 hours ago

Analysis: Iran takes a hard pose before the new president

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button