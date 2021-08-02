United States United Nations Association announces 10th UN Youth Observer

The United Nations Association of the United States (UNA-USA) today announced that Ms. Cynthia Yue, originally from Tennessee and up to George Washington University, has been selected as a UNA-USA Youth Observer 2021-2022 at the United Nations. In this role, Yue will engage young Americans in the work of the United Nations and amplify their voices at UN events during her one-year tenure.

“I am honored to be the next Youth Watcher and champion an institution that ensures this generation and the next live in a world in which we have a fair chance to survive and prosper,” said Yue. “I plan to use my voice to serve as a champion for unity and diversity at all levels, to empower young people to speak out on issues that matter to them and to bridge the gap between the UN and the youth of our country for a better future. “

Yue brings nearly seven years of experience as a volunteer leader to UNICEF United States and sits on their National Council. Yue has witnessed firsthand the UN’s rescue work across the globe and how women and children are often disproportionately affected by global challenges such as COVID-19, climate change and poverty.

“Cynthia begins her tenure as a Youth Observer at a unique time, as the world continues to fight and recover from a global pandemic,” said Rachel Bowen Pittman, executive director of NAIL–United States. “Youth participation is essential to building a better global future and we are thrilled that Cynthia is using this platform to connect with young Americans and represent their voices on the world stage. “

NAIL–the United States The Youth Observer program at the UN started in 2012. Yue succeeds Mr. Dustin Liu, who recently obtained his master’s degree in education from Harvard Graduate School of Education.

About the United Nations Association for United States (NAIL–United States):

the United Nations Association of United States (NAIL–United States) is a grassroots movement of Americans who support the vital work of the United Nations in communities, colleges, and Congress in the United States. For over 75 years, NAIL–United States and its national network of 20,000 members and 200 chapters promoted strong American leadership at the UN through advocacy campaigns, youth engagement, outreach programs and public events.

