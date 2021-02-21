United States to use ‘mix of seen and invisible’ tools to respond to alleged Russian hack, national security adviser says

The New York Times

SAN ANTONIO – As millions of Texans trembled in dark, cold homes over the past week as a winter storm devastated the state’s electricity grid and froze natural gas production, those who could still light lights at the flip of a switch felt lucky. Today, many of them pay a very high price for it. “My savings are gone,” said Scott Willoughby, a 63-year-old army veteran who lives on Social Security payments in a Dallas suburb. He said he nearly emptied his savings account so he could pay the $ 16,752 utility bill on his credit card – 70 times what he usually pays for all of his utilities combined. “I can’t do anything about it, but it broke me. Sign up for the New York Times’ The Morning newsletter Willoughby is among dozens of Texans who have reported skyrocketing electricity bills as the price of keeping lights on and refrigerators buzzed on the rise. For customers whose electricity prices are not fixed and are instead linked to the fluctuation of the wholesale price, the spikes have been astronomical. The outcry sparked angry calls to action from lawmakers on both sides and prompted Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, to hold an emergency meeting with lawmakers on Saturday to discuss the massive bills. “We have a responsibility to protect Texans from spikes in their energy bills that are the result of winter harsh weather and power outages,” said Abbott, who was shaken after the state’s infrastructure failure, in a statement after the meeting. He added that Democrats and Republicans would work together to make sure people “don’t get stuck with skyrocketing energy bills.” Electricity bills fall due at the end of a week in which Texans faced a combination of crises caused by freezing weather, starting Monday, when power grids outages and growing demand have led millions of people to be without electricity. Natural gas producers were also not prepared for the frost, and many people were cut off from the heat. Today, millions of people are discovering that they do not have safe water because of burst pipes, frozen wells or water treatment plants that have been shut down. Electricity has returned in recent days for all but about 60,000 Texans as the storm moved east, where it also caused blackouts in Mississippi, Louisiana, West Virginia and the ‘Ohio. High electricity bills in Texas are in part the result of the state’s unregulated unregulated energy market, which allows customers to choose their electricity providers from around 220 retailers in a fully market-driven system. . Under some plans, when demand increases, prices increase. According to the architects of the system, the aim is to balance the market by encouraging consumers to reduce their consumption and electricity suppliers to create more electricity. But when last week’s slump hit and electrical systems faltered, the state’s Utilities Board ordered the price cap raised to its maximum limit of $ 9 per kilowatt hour, easily pushing costs up. daily electricity of many customers above $ 100. And in some cases, like Willoughby’s, the bills went up over 50 times the normal cost. Many of the people who have reported extremely high charges, including Willoughby, are customers of Griddy, a small Houston-based company that provides electricity at wholesale prices, which can change quickly based on supply and demand. Requirement. The company passes the wholesale price directly to customers, charging an additional monthly fee of $ 9.99. Most of the time, the rate is considered affordable. But the model can be risky: Last week, predicting a huge hike in wholesale prices, the company encouraged all of its customers – around 29,000 people – to switch to another supplier when the storm hit. But many were unable to do so. Katrina Tanner, a Griddy customer who lives in Nevada, Texas, said she was already billed $ 6,200 this month, more than five times what she paid in 2020. She started using Griddy at the suggestion of a friend a few years ago and was happy at the time of the simplicity of listing. However, as the storm unfolded over the past week, she continued to open the company’s app on her phone and see her bill “go up, up, up,” Tanner said. Griddy was able to withdraw the money she owed directly from her bank account, and she only has $ 200 left. She suspects she was only able to keep this because her bank prevented Griddy from taking more. Some lawmakers and consumer advocates have said the price spikes have made it clear that customers do not understand the complex terms of the business model. “To the Texas Utilities Commission: what do you think of allowing the average type of household to enroll in this type of program?” Tyson Slocum, director of the energy program at Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group, said of Griddy. “The risk-reward is so out of balance that it should never have been allowed in the first place.” Phil King, a Republican state lawmaker who represents an area west of Fort Worth, said some of his constituents who were on variable rate contracts were complaining about bills in the thousands. “When something like that happens, you are really in trouble” with contracts like this, King said. “There must be emergency financial waivers and other measures taken until we can fix this and get to the bottom of it.” Responding to his outraged clients, Griddy also appeared to try to vent his anger at the Utilities Commission in a statement. “We intend to fight this for and alongside our customers for fairness and accountability – to reveal why such price increases were allowed as millions of Texans were left without power,” says the press release. William W. Hogan, considered the architect of the design of the Texas energy market, said in an interview last week that the high prices reflect the performance of the market as it was designed. The rapid losses of electricity – more than a third of the state’s available electricity generation was offline at one point – increased the risk of the entire system collapsing, pushing up prices, a said Hogan, professor of global energy policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School. . “As you get closer and closer to the bare minimum, these prices get higher and higher, which is what you want,” Hogan said. Robert McCullough, energy consultant in Portland, Ore., And critic for Hogan, said allowing the market to drive energy policy with few protections for consumers was “silly” and that similar actions had devastated retailers and consumers alike. following the California energy crisis. 2000 and 2001. “The similar situation caused a wave of bankruptcies as retailers and customers discovered they were paying bills 30 times higher than normal,” McCullough said. “We will review this.” DeAndré Upshaw said his power was on and off in his Dallas apartment during the storm. Many of his neighbors had worse, so he felt lucky to have electricity and heat, inviting some neighbors to warm up. Then Upshaw, 33, saw his electricity bill from Griddy had risen to over $ 6,700. He typically pays around $ 80 per month at this time of year. He had tried to conserve energy as the storm raged, but that didn’t seem to matter. He’s also signed up to switch to another utility company, but he’s still billed until the change goes into effect on Monday. “It’s a utility – it’s something you need for a living,” Upshaw said. “I don’t feel like I’ve used $ 6,700 of electricity in the last decade. It is not a cost that a reasonable person should pay for five days of intermittent electrical service used at the bare minimum. As Texas slowly thaws, Tanner allows himself a little luxury after days of keeping the thermostat at 60 degrees. “I finally decided the other day, if we were going to pay these high prices, we were not going to freeze,” she said. “So I raised it to 65.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company