United States to require vaccines for all border workers in January – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President Joe biden will require essential non-resident travelers crossing U.S. land borders, such as truck drivers, government and emergency response officials, to be fully immunized starting Jan. 22, the administration said on Tuesday .
A senior administration official said that the requirement, that the White House expected in October, harmonizes the rules for essential travelers with those that came into effect earlier this month for leisure travelers, when the United States reopened its borders to fully vaccinated people.
Essential travelers entering by ferry will also need to be fully immunized by the same date, the official said. The official spoke to the Associated press on condition of anonymity to preview the ad.
The rules apply to non-US nationals. U.S. citizens and permanent residents can still enter the United States regardless of their vaccine status, but face additional barriers for testing as authorities believe they contract and spread Covid-19 more easily and in order to encourage them to get vaccinated.
The Biden The administration has pushed back the requirement for essential travelers for more than two months from its entry into force on November 8 for non-essential visitors to avoid disruption, especially among truck drivers who are essential to the North American trade. While most cross-border traffic was closed in the early days of the pandemic, essential travelers were able to transit unhindered.
Even with the delay, however, Norita taylor, spokesperson for the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association trucking group, criticized the vaccination requirement, calling it an example of “how unnecessary government mandates can force experienced owner-operators and independent truckers out of business “.
“These requirements are another example of how impractical regulations will keep safe drivers off the road,” she said.
The latest deadline is beyond the point at which the Biden administration hopes large companies will require their employees to be vaccinated or tested every week under an emergency regulation issued by the Occupational health and safety administration. That rule is now being delayed by litigation, but the White House has encouraged companies to implement their own mandates regardless of the federal requirement in an effort to boost vaccination.
In the United States, about 47 million adults remain unvaccinated, according to figures from the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention.
