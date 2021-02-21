United States: three dead in shooting in New Orleans

A man opened fire at a gun store, killing two people, before being shot as customers and staff fought back.

A man who entered a gun store in a suburb of the US city of New Orleans and shot and killed two people died after customers and staff opened fire on him in response, said the police.

The shooting took place at the Jefferson Gun Outlet and the shooting range in suburban Metairie on Saturday, according to a statement from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the gunman first hit two people in the store, as a result of which several other people – employees or customers – opened fire on the gunman, killing him in the parking lot outside of the building.

Outside the building, a man could later be seen behind a yellow police tape shouting, “Where is my son?”

Firearms and ammunition are sold at the front of the outlet which faces a main thoroughfare through Jefferson Parish, while patrons heading to the shooting range usually walk around the side entrance of the building.

Staff working at the point of sale often carry a handgun.

Lopinto said two other people were also hit by gunfire and were hospitalized in stable condition.

“We’re trying to put it all together,” the sheriff said in a brief briefing with reporters.

None of the dead or injured were immediately identified and details remained unclear.

Investigators look for evidence at the scene of a shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie [Matthew Hinton/AP]

Tyrone Russell and Wanetta Joseph were both attending a concealment and transport class at the store when they heard what they both described as rapid fire. They said the gunshots sounded much louder than the usual muffled gunshots they are used to hearing from the range.

“We heard the gunshots and the screams,” Russell said.

“When the police arrived, they escorted us. I could see glass everywhere… It was like a really scary scene.

“It was extremely loud, almost like a bomb,” said Joseph, who hid with other students under a table – not knowing if there were multiple shooters or if there was one near. of style. An instructor stayed with the students while two others left the room and walked towards the sound of gunfire.

People react at the scene of the shooting [Matthew Hinton)/AP]

Russell said when he was taken away he could see a guy “lying” in the parking lot not far from his car, which was hit by bullets. He said he saw broken glass and bullet casings scattered around the store.

Warning tape surrounded the company to prevent spectators from approaching the scene, where ambulances and many law enforcement vehicles had converged. A nearby restaurant had been evacuated.

The authorities remained at the scene after dark.

Metairie is a major suburb of New Orleans, about 8 km (5 miles) west of the city’s iconic French Quarter, in the neighboring jurisdiction of Jefferson Parish.