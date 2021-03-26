World
United States, Taiwan sign agreement between Coast Guard and China
WASHINGTON: The United States and Taiwan have signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation between their coast guards, with the aim of pushing back China’s increasingly assertive maritime activities.
The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding establishing a working group to “improve communications, strengthen cooperation and share information” on coastguard-related efforts, according to a statement dated Friday from the American Institute in Taiwan. , the de facto United States Embassy. in Taipei.
Taiwanese Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang referred to a law that China passed in January, giving its coastguards greater freedom to fire at foreign ships, when asked about the new agreement signed.
“China’s coast guard law shocks its neighboring countries,” Su told reporters in the Legislative Assembly. “Countries therefore work together on the basis of shared values in an effort to maintain regional peace and stability.”
The move marks the latest U.S. effort to counter China’s use of its Coast Guard and civilian fishing militias to assert its land claims. The United States is deploying its coast guard in the Western Pacific to help allies assert their claims in disputed waters. The crew of an American cutter boarded a Chinese fishing vessel operating illegally in the waters of the peaceful nation of Palau in December.
The AIT statement did not say whether closer cooperation meant US ships would be used in Taiwanese waters – a move that would elicit an angry backlash from China. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi used an annual press briefing earlier this month to warn the Biden administration that there is “no room for compromise or concessions” in claiming sovereignty from Beijing to Taiwan.
China has used a range of methods to pressure Taiwan, from sending aircraft carriers across the Taiwan Strait and jets into its air defense identification zone, to using a large number of fishing vessels as maritime militia.
Earlier this week, the United States expressed concern over the presence of more than 200 Chinese fishing vessels near a disputed reef in the South china sea.
He also sent hundreds of sand dredgers to Taiwan-controlled islands near the nearest mainland province of Fujian. Taiwanese Coast Guard vessels have seized several dredges off Matsu, but the numbers are overwhelming.
Illegal fishing is also of concern, with the Taiwanese Coast Guard seizing a Chinese boat on Tuesday and detaining its 13 crew members near the northern city of Keelung, according to the Taiwan Central News Agency.
The ruling Communist Party in China claims democratic Taiwan as its territory, although it has never controlled it. Beijing is also using economic means to put pressure on Taiwan and cut ties with the island when Tsai Ing-wen became president in 2016.
China is also working to encourage businesses and individuals to work on the mainland, offering them incentives such as preferential insurance and credit policies, with the aim of increasing its influence.
Chinese President Xi Jinping said this week on a trip to Fujian – which is just 130 kilometers (80 miles) away – that provincial authorities should offer more of these policies.
Beijing threatened military action to force unification.
