United States scrambles to evacuate citizens and allies from Afghanistan

The United States is scrambling to get its citizens and allies out of Afghanistan after the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban in a context of growing concern about the fate of the country.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said US officials were working around the clock at Kabul airport in an “extremely difficult and fluid situation” to ensure a safe departure for those seeking to leave the country.

Washington had moved its embassy in Kabul to Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) after a violent Taliban offensive swept through the country and reached Kabul on Sunday.

The airport remains under the control of thousands of US forces recently deployed to help evacuate Americans and Afghan civilians.

“This is absolutely an effort on the bridge to ensure the safety of our personnel and our citizens, to rally our allies and partners and to organize the evacuation of thousands and thousands of Afghans,” Sherman said at the meeting. ‘a press briefing.

Chaotic scenes of Afghans seeking to flee the country aboard departing US commercial and military planes have shaken confidence in the commitment of US President Joe Biden’s administration to help Afghans who have worked with them. United States to leave the country.

But US officials said the airport has become operational again Tuesday after a break on flights a day earlier.

Passage to the airport

After the first reports that the Taliban were blocking the roads leading to the airport, US officials said on Tuesday that the group had agreed to authorize a “safe passage” to HKIA, but Sherman said the US State Department was receiving reports that the Afghan group was already in violation of that pledge.

“Our team in Doha and our military partners on the ground in Kabul engage directly with the Taliban to make it clear that we expect them to allow all US citizens, all third country nationals and all Afghans who wish to leave, to do so safely. and without harassment, ”Sherman told reporters.

Still, she said “many, many” people were able to make it to the airport.

For its part, the Pentagon has said the Taliban is allowing Americans access to the airport, but the Afghans are facing difficulties.

US forces are admitting about 500 US passport holders to Kabul airport every hour through two gateways, the top US general, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, said on Wednesday.

Milley added that the United States intends to successfully evacuate all Americans from the country.

“All American citizens want to leave Afghanistan; they are our number one priority, ”Milley said. “In addition, we intend to evacuate those who have supported us for years, that we are not going to leave them behind. And we’ll get out of it as much as possible.

According to the general, the United States currently has about 4,500 troops at the airport, a number that is expected to increase to 6,000.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has confirmed that Washington is urging the Taliban to allow Afghans to go to the airport as well.

“There has been no hostile interaction with the Taliban, and our lines of communication with Taliban commanders remain open,” Austin said.

About 2,000 people have been airlifted from Kabul on military flights in the past 24 hours, Sherman said, and US officials have processed more than 4,800 visas for Afghans.

The State Department will nearly double the number of consular officers on the ground in Kabul in the coming days to help with visas and evacuations, according to Sherman.

She said US officials “were working tirelessly and with very little sleep – if at all – to help US citizens, third country nationals and Afghans who fear for their lives and wish to leave the country.”

Washington had set a deadline of Aug. 31 to withdraw all its forces from Afghanistan, but the State Department said it would continue to operate from the ground for as long as possible.

People gathered outside the airport react to gunfire in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021, in this video still [Asvaka News via Reuters]

“We will continue to run thousands of miles an hour for as long as possible,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said Wednesday. ” That’s what we did ; this is what we will continue to do, as long as we can.

Ghani “is no longer a character”: US

The US administration has in the face of criticism for not helping people earlier – before the Taliban took over the country.

But administration officials said they delayed the evacuations at the behest of the then Afghan government, which argued mass departures could cause panic that the Taliban could exploit.

The Taliban took control of the country in a lightning attack, reaching Kabul on Sunday with the president Achraf Ghani on the run the country, thus confirming the fall of the Afghan government.

General Milley on Wednesday said the Taliban’s rapid takeover was unpredictable.

“There was nothing that I or anyone else saw that indicated a collapse of this army in this government in 11 days,” he said, adding that the army is focused on securing from Kabul airport, and that there will be time to review what happened. hurt later.

The United Arab Emirates announced earlier today that it welcome Ghani for humanitarian reasons. Sherman of the State Department, however, dismissed the importance of his whereabouts.

“We saw the announcement by the United Arab Emirates this morning that Ghani had been taken in by the government, and that is… He is no longer a figure in Afghanistan,” Sherman said Wednesday.

She suggested that the UAE hosting Ghani would not affect Abu Dhabi’s ties with Washington.

“We have good relations with the United Arab Emirates,” Sherman told reporters at a press briefing.