World
United States says civil war in Afghanistan is one of many concerns – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The United States said on Tuesday that one of many concerns about Afghanistan was that it could escalate into civil war.
Since the United States in April announced its intention to withdraw troops unconditionally by September 11 after nearly 20 years of conflict, violence has escalated across the country as the Taliban looking for more territory.
Peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban negotiators began last year in the Qatari capital of Doha, but made no substantial progress. US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the Taliban saw “the usefulness of a negotiated solution, they are committed to Doha.”
“If they seek to contravene what they have said then they will be an international outcast (…) and the worry of all of us, one of the many worries is that the result will be war. civilian, “Price told reporters. .
Taliban, Afghan government far apart in Doha talks, insurgents demanding “lion’s share of power” in any new government, US special envoy says Zalmay Khalilzad said earlier Tuesday.
A car bomb followed by sporadic gunfire hit the Afghan capital Kabul near the heavily fortified “green zone” on Tuesday, killing three civilians and three assailants, security officials said.
“It bears all the hallmarks of the wave of Taliban attacks that we have seen in recent weeks,” Price said. “We unequivocally condemn the bombing.”
In a statement Tuesday condemning an attack on the The United Nations in Afghanistan last week, the UN Security Council also “expressed deep concern at the high levels of violence in Afghanistan following the Taliban military offensive, and called for an immediate reduction in violence. “.
The council called on the Taliban and the Afghan government to “engage meaningfully in an inclusive Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process.”
Since the United States in April announced its intention to withdraw troops unconditionally by September 11 after nearly 20 years of conflict, violence has escalated across the country as the Taliban looking for more territory.
Peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban negotiators began last year in the Qatari capital of Doha, but made no substantial progress. US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the Taliban saw “the usefulness of a negotiated solution, they are committed to Doha.”
“If they seek to contravene what they have said then they will be an international outcast (…) and the worry of all of us, one of the many worries is that the result will be war. civilian, “Price told reporters. .
Taliban, Afghan government far apart in Doha talks, insurgents demanding “lion’s share of power” in any new government, US special envoy says Zalmay Khalilzad said earlier Tuesday.
A car bomb followed by sporadic gunfire hit the Afghan capital Kabul near the heavily fortified “green zone” on Tuesday, killing three civilians and three assailants, security officials said.
“It bears all the hallmarks of the wave of Taliban attacks that we have seen in recent weeks,” Price said. “We unequivocally condemn the bombing.”
In a statement Tuesday condemning an attack on the The United Nations in Afghanistan last week, the UN Security Council also “expressed deep concern at the high levels of violence in Afghanistan following the Taliban military offensive, and called for an immediate reduction in violence. “.
The council called on the Taliban and the Afghan government to “engage meaningfully in an inclusive Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process.”