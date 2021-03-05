United States: Russia blocks responsibility for chemical weapons in Syria

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The United States on Thursday accused Syrian President Bashar Assad and his close ally Russia of trying to block all efforts to hold Damascus accountable for the use of chemical weapons in attacks against civilians.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council that “the Assad regime has attempted to avoid accountability by obstructing independent investigations and undermining the role and work of the OPCW ”, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which is the international chemical weapons. watch dog.

She accused Russia of defending Assad “despite his chemical weapons attacks”, of hampering independent investigations and of undermining efforts to hold the Syrian government accountable not only for the use of chemical weapons, but “many. other atrocities ”.

OPCW investigators blamed Assad’s government for three chemical attacks in 2017 in April 2020. The OPCW Executive Council responded by demanding that Syria provide details. When it failed to do so, France submitted a draft measure on behalf of 46 countries in November to suspend Syria’s “rights and privileges” in global surveillance, meaning it would lose its vote. It will be considered at the April meeting of the 193 OPCW Member States.

Syria joined the Chemical Weapons Convention in September 2013, pressed by Russia after a deadly chemical weapons attack the West blamed on Damascus. In August 2014, the Assad government declared the destruction of its chemical weapons complete. But Syria’s initial statement regarding its chemical stockpiles and chemical weapons production sites to the OPCW has remained disputed.

United Nations High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu told the Council that issues related to Syria’s declaration “remain unresolved,” including a chemical weapons production facility that the Syrian government has declared “never to have been used for the production of chemical weapons”.

She said, however, that analysis of the information and all material collected by the OPCW’s declaration assessment team since 2014 “indicates that the production and / or militarization of nerve warfare agents chemical took place in this facility.

The team asked Syria “to report the exact types and amounts of chemical agents produced and / or militarized at this site,” but no response was received, Nakamitsu said.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia has accused certain countries, which he did not name, of having repeatedly used the chemical weapons “map” to put pressure on the Syrian government, in particular. using serious charges “backed up by unconvincing evidence like video footage on social media or” testimony “from knowingly biased witnesses or falsified facts. “

At the same time, he said, “they reject the counter-arguments provided not only by Russia and Syria, but also by independent experts and organizations, and do not give any coherent explanation as to why they are do it ”.

Nebenzia reiterated Russia’s accusations that the OPCW and its technical experts have become “the transmitter of anti-Syrian demands from Western countries” – an allegation strongly denied by Nakamitsu, US Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield and many others speakers.

“The root cause of the problem is that our Western colleagues have long since turned Syria’s chemical dossier into a means of punishing unwanted authorities in Damascus,” the Russian ambassador said. “Therefore, attempts to link the dossier to the actual use or non-use of chemical weapons are absolutely foolish.”

Syria’s new Ambassador to the UN Bassam al-Sabbagh, who served as his country’s envoy to the OPCW for seven years after 2013, underscored the government’s condemnation of the use of chemical weapons and the denial that he ever used chemical weapons.

He said Syria had made “tangible progress” in solving the problems in his initial statement and regretted that some countries “still see the glass half empty and do not hesitate to criticize rather than applaud the progress. achieved ”.

The Ambassador of France to the UN, Nicolas De Rivière, retorted that “the Syrian regime is still lying, hiding the truth and evading its international obligations”. He underlined “the need to fight against impunity”.

He sharply criticized “the unfounded accusations” against the OPCW, saying “they are unworthy and, above all, irresponsible”.

“The Security Council has a historic responsibility for the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and the re-emergence of chemical weapons around the world is a major threat,” said De Rivière. “We cannot allow these weapons to become commonplace.”