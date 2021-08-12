United States renews call for Americans to leave Afghanistan “immediately”

In a second security alert in less than a week, the Washington embassy in Kabul is calling on US citizens to leave as soon as possible.

US Embassy in Kabul urged US citizens to leave Afghanistan as soon as possible amid Taliban advance against government forces across the country.

The embassy on Thursday issued the second security alert in a week calling on Americans to leave the country.

“The US Embassy urges US citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options,” he said in a statement.

The alert included instructions to contact the embassy for those who cannot afford a flight or who are waiting for a child or spouse to obtain their visas to leave Afghanistan. He also warned that the embassy’s ability to assist US citizens is “extremely limited.”

“The US Embassy reminds US citizens that on April 27, 2021, the State Department ordered the departure from the US Embassy in Kabul of US government employees whose duties may be performed elsewhere in due to the increase in violence and reports of threats in Kabul, ”he said.

The embassy added that while evacuation flights could be announced in the future, US citizens should not wait for them.

“The Embassy reiterates that US citizens should leave Afghanistan as soon as possible using available commercial transportation and not plan to rely on US government flights,” the alert said. The statement reflects warnings from an earlier security alert issued on Saturday urging Americans to leave.

Earlier Thursday, the Taliban continued their sweeping military advance, capturing the provincial capital of Ghazni, about 150 km (80 miles) southwest of Kabul – the 10th provincial capital captured by the group in a week.

The group is also closing in on Kandahar, the country’s second largest city, as the fighting escalates.

US officials on Wednesday cited a intelligence assessment predicting that the capital Kabul could fall to Taliban fighters in 90 days, with the last US combat troops due to withdraw from the country by the end of August.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price also defended Washington’s record in the war-torn country during a press briefing on Wednesday. He said the United States was working “more than any other country to try to bring stability, security and ultimately prosperity to the Afghan people.”

An international coalition led by the United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001 in response to the September 11 attacks in New York and Washington. The Taliban, who then controlled Kabul, had sheltered Osama bin Laden, the leader of al-Qaeda.

U.S. and Allied forces quickly took control of Kabul and other major cities, but struggled for the next 20 years to defeat a rebellion of Taliban fighters.

Like the United States draws its strength outside the country, Price called on the Afghans to resolve the crisis through diplomacy.

An Afghan official told Al Jazeera on Thursday that the Kabul government had offered a power-sharing deal with the Taliban in return for stopping the violence.