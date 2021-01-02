United States: Rejecting Trump’s veto, Republican-led Senate backs defense bill – Times of India

(NOW)

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump received a scathing reprimand in the US Senate on Friday when fellow Republican joined Democrats in overriding a presidential veto for the first time in his term, passing a defense policy bill that he had objected a few weeks before leaving office.

Gathered in a rare New Year’s Day session, senators voted 81 to 13 to get the two-thirds majority needed to overturn the veto. Eight previous Trump vetos had been confirmed.

The Senate has also ended for now a push by Democrats to increase Covid-19 financial relief checks from $ 600 to $ 2,000, a change that Trump is seeking. Senator Bernie Sanders has once again joined Democrats in a bid to force a vote on higher payments, only to be blocked by Republicans.

Republican lawmakers have largely supported the president during his tumultuous tenure in the White House.

Since losing his re-election bid in November, however, Trump has criticized them for failing to fully support his unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud, for rejecting his request for larger Covid-19 relief checks, and for having decided to override his veto.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted on Monday to overturn the veto. A president has the power to veto a bill passed by Congress, but lawmakers can support it if two-thirds of both houses vote to overturn the veto.

The $ 740 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) determines everything from the number of ships purchased to soldiers and how to deal with geopolitical threats.

Trump refused to sign it into law because it did not repeal certain legal protections for social media platforms and included a provision removing the names of Confederate generals from military bases.

“We have passed this legislation 59 years in a row. And one way or another, we will complete the 60th annual NDAA and enact it before this Congress concludes on Sunday,” Republican Senate Leader Mitch said. McConnell. of the vote.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused the president of using his last weeks in office “to wreak havoc”, saying in a statement Congress urged him to “end his desperate sabotage and dangerous”.

Until Friday’s vote, Trump was on track to be the first president since Lyndon Johnson without a canceled veto.

The bill also revises anti-money laundering rules and bans anonymous shell companies, a victory for law enforcement and rights groups that have long sought changes to make it easier to monitor illicit cash flow.

Weak US rules on business owner disclosure have allowed criminals to use legal entities to mix their money around the world, officials say.

The vote could have implications for two U.S. Senate second-round elections in Georgia on Tuesday that will decide control of the chamber under Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on January 20. Senators facing a run-off, Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, firmly support Trump and the military.

But neither Perdue nor Loeffler voted on Friday. No other staunch Trump ally, Senator Lindsey Graham. Perdue entered quarantine this week after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Spokesmen for Loeffler and Graham did not respond to requests for comment.

Pressure to have Confederate names removed from U.S. bases gathered momentum after unarmed black man George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis policeman in May, sparking months of anti-injustice protests racial.

The law requires the Secretary of Defense to establish a 45-day commission to develop a plan to remove the names of soldiers and Confederate leaders from the property of the Ministry of Defense and to implement that plan within a period of three years.

Among the bases that would require a name change is the US Army’s largest base, Fort Bragg in North Carolina, named after Confederate General Braxton Bragg.

The bill limits Trump’s ability to immediately withdraw all remaining US troops from Afghanistan.

The measure requires Trump to submit a “comprehensive interagency risk and impact assessment before using funds to reduce US military personnel in Afghanistan below 4000 or current levels and again before dropping below 2000,” indicates a summary.

As votes were counted indicating that Trump had lost, the president took to Twitter to tout a protest rally scheduled for Washington on Wednesday, the day the new Congress officially counts the Electoral College’s votes certifying Biden’s presidential victory. .

Some Trump allies in Congress have said they plan to oppose on Trump’s behalf, including Senator Josh Hawley who expects to be joined by as many as 140 other House Republicans. The objections should be rejected by the majority of lawmakers.

Hawley acknowledged that he is still undecided on the number of election results in which states will be the target of his objections.

Republican Senator Ben Sasse criticized the move as an effort by ambitious politicians to exploit Trump’s populist base, saying on Facebook Wednesday: “Adults do not point a loaded gun at the heart of legitimate self-reliance.”

Trump tweeted about the Senate’s refusal to respond to his call for more COVID-19 humanitarian aid and to lift legal protections for social media platforms.

“Our Republican Senate narrowly missed the opportunity to get rid of Section 230, which gives unlimited power to big tech companies. Pathetic !!! Now they want to give people ravaged by the Chinese virus $ 600, rather than the $ 2000 they desperately need. Not fair, not smart! ”he wrote.