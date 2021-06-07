United States recovers most of the $ 4.4 million crypto ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline

U.S. intelligence officials say stopping cyber attacks has become a national security priority, and U.S. President Joe Biden plans to discuss the attacks when he meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week.

The United States has recovered the majority of the $ 4.4 million cryptocurrency ransom paid to perpetrators of the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline Co. last month that temporarily cut off fuel supplies to the states east coast. -United, said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

“Ransomware attacks are always unacceptable, but when they target critical infrastructure we will spare no effort in our response,” Monaco told reporters on Monday.

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate said law enforcement identified a virtual wallet used in the ransom payment and then recovered the funds. He said investigators found more than 90 companies to be victims of DarkSide, a Russia-linked cybercrime group blamed for the pipeline hack.

“Today we turned the tide on DarkSide,” Monaco said, calling on companies to invest more to protect their critical infrastructure and intellectual property. “DarkSide and its affiliates have been digitally tracking down American companies for most of the past year.”

The ransomware attack in May caused fuel shortages at gas stations in several states and even affected the operations of some airlines and airports. It was part of a growing trend of such acts against critical infrastructure that poses a first test of President Joe Biden’s administration.

Colonial Pipeline ended up paying DarkSide to help restore operations.

U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials say stopping hacking attacks has become a national security priority and the issue has raised tensions between the United States and Russia. Biden plans to discuss hacking attacks when he meets Russian President Vladimir Putin next week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The message at the one-on-one meeting in Geneva on June 16 will be that “responsible states do not harbor ransomware criminals, and responsible countries must take decisive action against these ransomware networks,” Psaki said. Putin has denied knowing or being involved in any ransomware attacks.

Brazilian company JBS SA, the world’s largest meat processor, restarted beef production last week after a ransomware attack forced it to shut down operations across the world.