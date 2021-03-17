United States: Putin approved operations to help Trump against Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations to aid Donald Trump in last November’s presidential election, according to a declassified intelligence assessment that revealed extensive efforts by the Kremlin and Iran to shape the outcome of the race, but ultimately no evidence that the foreign actor changed votes or disrupted the voting process.

The report released Tuesday by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence represents the most detailed assessment of the range of foreign threats to the 2020 election. These included Iran’s efforts to undermine confidence in the vote. and undermine Trump’s re-election prospects, as well as Moscow operations that relied on Trump’s allies to denigrate Joe Biden, the final winner.

Despite these threats, however, intelligence officials found “no indication that a foreign actor attempted to interfere in the 2020 US election by changing any technical aspect of the voting process, including voter registration. , the ballot, the compilation of the votes or the communication of the results. “

The report is the latest official assertion of the integrity of the election, even as Trump supporters continue to make false claims of interference, from foreign or domestic actors, and refuse to accept victory by Biden. Several courts and even Trump’s own Justice Department have refuted claims of widespread fraud. The document makes it clear that while Trump has cried foul over the legitimacy of the election, intelligence officials believe Russia sought to influence people close to Trump in order to tip the election in his favor.

The report enters the politically charged task of determining which foreign opponents supported which candidates in the 2020 election, a question that grabbed the headlines last year. Trump, whose 2016 campaign benefited from a hack by Russian intelligence agents and a covert social media effort, entered on an intelligence assessment from August That said, China preferred a Biden presidency – although the same assessment also indicated that Russia was working to boost Trump’s own candidacy by denigrating Biden.

Tuesday’s report, however, said China ultimately did not interfere on both sides and “considered but did not deploy” influence operations designed to influence the outcome. advantageous enough that he risked the “backfire” that would ensue if caught interfering.

Rather, the main threats came from Russia and Iran, albeit with different intentions and through different means, according to intelligence officials.

In Russia’s case, the report says, Russia sought to undermine Biden’s candidacy because it viewed his presidency as opposed to the interests of the Kremlin, although it took some steps to prepare for a Democratic administration. in the run-up to the elections.

The report also states that Putin authorized influence operations aimed at denigrating Biden, stimulating Trump, undermining confidence in the election and exacerbating social divisions in the United States.

At the center of this effort was the use of Russian intelligence proxies “to whitewash accounts of influence” by using media organizations, US officials and people close to Trump to push “misleading or unfounded” allegations against him. Biden.

Intelligence officials have not identified any Trump ally in this effort. But longtime associate Rudy Giuliani has repeatedly met with Ukrainian lawmaker Andrii Derkach, who in 2020 released heavily edited recordings of Biden in an effort to tie the Democratic candidate to unsubstantiated corruption allegations. US officials have said they view Derkach as an “active Russian agent,” and Tuesday’s report said Putin would have “jurisdiction” over his activities.

Notably, however, Russia was not as aggressive as in previous election cycles in attempting to hack the electoral infrastructure. The report says the Russian cyber operations that targeted state and local government networks last year were likely not election-focused and instead part of a larger effort to target U.S. entities and global.

Iran, meanwhile, has waged its own campaign of influence aimed at undermining Trump’s re-election bid, an effort according to U.S. officials that was likely endorsed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A “highly targeted operation” – the subject of an October press conference Then-National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe and FBI Director Christopher Wray implicated a wave of emails to Democratic voters in battlefield states that falsely claimed to be part of the far-right Proud Boys and threatened recipients if they did not vote. for Trump.

Iran’s efforts, which officials said were more aggressive than in previous elections and continued even after the contest ended, were aimed at sowing discord in the United States, likely because Tehran believed it would hurt. to Trump’s chances of re-election.

Although Iran has sought to exploit vulnerabilities in state election websites and has “compromised US entities associated with electoral infrastructure as part of a massive targeting effort in multiple sectors around the world,” it does not did not attempt to manipulate the votes or affect the electoral infrastructure, the report concludes. .

The 15-page document is a declassified version of an election interference report that was provided to Trump on January 7, a day after a riot on the U.S. Capitol that occurred as Congress met to certify the results elections.

A separate document released Tuesday by the Justice and Homeland Security ministries reached a similar conclusion on the integrity of the election, saying there was no evidence that a foreign actor had changed his voice .

