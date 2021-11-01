United States: progress, if not breakthroughs, in climate negotiations

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) – President Joe Biden on Monday shifts the focus of his battle for rapid and concerted action on global warming from the US Congress to the world, calling on world leaders at a United Nations summit to s engage in the type of great climate action that Biden is still working to nail down at home.

Biden planned to review a year of U.S. climate efforts in a speech to other government leaders and announce climate initiatives that include billions of dollars in legislation hoped to help poorer communities abroad cope. to climate damage already underway.

The Glasgow summit in Scotland is often touted as essential to implementing the historic Paris climate agreement of 2015.

But at the same time, the Biden administration faces a series of obstacles to the president’s climate efforts abroad, as well as at home. Ahead of the summit, the administration has worked to temper expectations that two weeks of talks involving more than 100 world leaders will produce major breakthroughs on reducing climate-damaging emissions.

Rather than a quick fix, “Glasgow is the start of this decade’s run, if you will,” Biden climate envoy John Kerry told reporters on Sunday.

As the summit opens, the United States continues to fight for some of the world’s biggest climate polluters – China, Russia and India – to join the United States and its allies to engage more firmly to burn much less coal, gas and oil and switch to cleaner energy,

Kerry defended on Sunday the results of a Group of 20 top economies summit that ended earlier today in Rome. The G-20 meeting was supposed to create momentum for further progress on the climate in Glasgow, and Italian summit leaders agreed on a series of measures, including formalizing a commitment to end climate change. international subsidies for dirty-burning coal-fired power plants. .

Biden also hailed a separate steel deal between the United States and the European Union announced Sunday as a chance to curb imports of “dirty” Chinese steel forged by coal-fired power. This is one more step towards the potential use of Western markets as leverage to persuade China, the world’s largest climate polluter, to release its enthusiasm for coal-fired energy.

But G-20 leaders have offered promises more vague than pledges of firm action, saying they will seek carbon neutrality “by or around the middle of the century.”

Major polluters, including China and Russia, had already made it clear that they did not immediately intend to follow the United States and its European and Asian allies to eliminate all fossil fuel pollution by 2050 Scientists say massive and rapid reductions in fossil fuel pollution are essential for any hope of keeping global warming at or below the limits set in the Paris climate agreement.

The world is currently on track for a level of warming that would melt much of the planet’s ice, raise global sea levels and significantly increase the likelihood and intensity of extreme weather conditions, experts say. .

Biden told reporters that he personally found the Rome summit outcome “disappointing,” contradicting the positive evaluations of his staff. And he put the blame on two rivals from the United States

“The disappointment is that Russia, and (…) not only Russia, but China have fundamentally failed to come forward in terms of commitments to address climate change,” Biden said.

The Biden administration was successful, in the 10 months of diplomacy leading up to the Glasgow summit, in helping win important new climate commitments from its allies. This includes persuading many foreign governments to set more ambitious emission reduction targets, promoting a global commitment to reduce emissions from potent climate damage, methane, and the pledge of major economies to end funding for coal energy abroad.

EU leaders are making it clear that they are happy to see Biden and the United States return to the climate effort after his predecessor, Donald Trump, turned his back on the Paris agreement and allies in general. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen smiled at Biden throughout Sunday’s steel deal announcement, calling him “dear Joe.”

Neither Russian President Vladimir Putin nor Chinese President Xi Jinping are attending the Glasgow summit, although they are sending senior officials there. Their refusals, and those of India, to act much faster to reduce their dependence on coal and oil threaten to thwart hopes of achieving the target reductions set in the Paris climate agreement.

China under Xi has confirmed its commitments to cut emissions, but at a slower pace than the United States has encouraged.

Biden comes to the international climate summit with the fate of his own climate package still uncertain in Congress. Objections from a resistance fighter in his own Democratic Party forced Biden to withdraw from a bill that would have pushed the United States away from coal and natural gas and towards cleaner energy to produce electricity.

Hundreds of billions of dollars in climate action remain in Biden’s package ahead of Congress, however.

“The biggest investment in the history of the world” in the climate, Biden told reporters on Sunday. “And it will pass.”

While an opening ceremony in Glasgow officially kicked off climate talks on Sunday, the most anticipated launch takes place on Monday, when Biden and other leaders gather to showcase their countries’ efforts to cut emissions and cope with the growing damage of climate change.

Biden will also participate in a climate event on “action and solidarity” on Monday and meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of the summit.

Miller reported from Rome.