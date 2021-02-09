United States participates in high-level COVAX council | News from India – Times of India

I’m glad the US, led by @JoeBiden, has decided to join the @ACTAccelerator Council. The United States participates… https://t.co/U7ciwzc46k – Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) 1612872589000

WASHINGTON: The United States will move from observer to participant in the COVAX vaccine delivery tool Facilitation Council, Colin McIff, a senior official in the US Department of Health and Human Services, said on Tuesday.“The United States is pleased to transition from observer to participant in the Act Accelerator Facilitation Council and plans to participate fully in these meetings in the future,” McIff said at a meeting of the World Organization health (WHO), cited by Sputnik WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed the US decision. “I would like to start by welcoming the united states of america to the act accelerator. We are happy to have your support and involvement and look forward to your partnership to ensure that all countries have equitable access to vaccines, diagnostics and therapies against Covid-19, ”Tedros said at the start of the briefing.Sputnik further reported that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also praised the American turnaround.“I’m happy that the United States, led by @JoeBiden, has decided to join the @ACTAccelerator Council. The United States’ participation in the global facility for access to testing, treatment and vaccines # COVID19 will be a game-changer. Together we will reach our #GlobalGoal and end this pandemic, ”she tweeted.

Immediately after taking office, Biden issued a wave of executive orders overturning some key policies of former President Donald Trump. Among these was the decision to join the World Health Organization and support its COVAX global vaccination initiative.