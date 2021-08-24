United States “on track” to withdraw from Afghanistan by August 31

After a G7 meeting with Washington’s main international allies, the White House did not commit to extending the deadline for withdrawal from Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden was scheduled to deliver a speech at noon local time in Washington (4:00 p.m. GMT) announcing – according to several U.S. media – that U.S. troops would leave Kabul by August 31.

The speech was repeatedly delayed. And hours later, the White House issued a statement saying the evacuation of US citizens, third country nationals and Afghan allies was “on track to be completed” by the end of the month.

Still, the statement by White House press secretary Jen Psaki left open the possibility of extending the withdrawal deadline. She said the operation “will end depending on the achievement of our goals.”

Psaki said Biden told fellow G7 leaders that US troops face “increasing threats” every day from ISIS-K, ISIS’s arm in Afghanistan.

“In addition, the president has asked the Pentagon and the State Department for contingency plans to adjust the schedule if it becomes necessary,” she said.

Psaki later told reporters that coordination with the Taliban, the threat of ISIS-K, and the contingency plan requested by Biden were “key caveats” in the decision on the withdrawal deadline.

Biden reiterated Psaki’s message when he finally spoke later that day. He said the United States was “determined” to complete the evacuation mission, which he said will end by August 31.

“The sooner we can finish, the better. Every day of operations brings additional risk to our troops, ”Biden said. “But completion by August 31 depends on continued Taliban cooperation and access to the airport for those we transport without disrupting our operations.”

Washington’s European allies had urged Biden to extend the deadline to allow more time for the evacuation operation, but the Taliban warned against “consequences“if US forces remain in the country after August 31.

“We are concerned about the deadline set by the United States of August 31. Additional time is needed to complete the ongoing operations,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid ruled out extending the deadline, saying the United States and its partners have the resources to evacuate its citizens by the end of August.

As for Washington’s Afghan allies, he said the group was “not in favor of Afghans leaving,” especially those with special skills, including doctors and engineers.

“This country needs their expertise. They should not be taken to other countries, ”Mujahid said.

Congress calls for extension

Leading US lawmakers, including members of Biden’s own Democratic Party, have also called for an extension of the deadline.

Congressman Adam Schiff, a Democrat who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, said Monday it was “unlikely” to evacuate all US citizens and allies from Afghanistan by Aug. 31.

“I am certainly of the opinion that we maintain a military presence for as long as is necessary to get all Americans out and to fulfill our moral and ethical obligations to our Afghan partners,” Schiff told reporters Monday in Washington.

A bipartisan group of 25 lawmakers who served in the U.S. military sent a letter to Biden calling for keeping troops at the airport for as long as needed.

“It’s about more than doing the right thing” the letter noted. “This is a national security imperative. The eyes of the world are watching if we are going to support our friends. “

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in a blitz this month, capturing the capital Kabul on August 15 with the collapse of government forces and the president Achraf Ghani fleeing the country.

Thousands of American soldiers still control Hamid Karzai International Airport to oversee the evacuation of American and Afghan civilians who have worked with the United States.

Despite scenes of chaos at the airport, the Biden administration defended its actions in Kabul.

On Monday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said air bridges in Kabul were one of the largest in history, describing the operation as a “massive military, diplomatic, security and humanitarian enterprise”.

Sullivan also said that Biden, not the Taliban, would do the final decision on when US troops will leave Afghanistan.

Administration officials said Washington is in regular contact with the Taliban to facilitate evacuations, but stress that the Afghan group must respect human rights, including women’s rights, to gain international recognition.

Major US media reported on Tuesday that CIA Director William Burns has secret talks with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul this week.

As reports emerged that Biden would meet the August 31 deadline, his critics were quick to denounce the decision.

Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw, an Afghanistan war veteran, called the president a “coward.”

“The world has just seen the President of the United States take orders from a bunch of barbaric terrorists while ignoring calls from our international allies and American citizens that he will leave behind,” Crenshaw said. wrote on Twitter, referring to the Taliban.

G7 summit

Ahead of his public address on Tuesday, Biden addressed the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK, as well as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and UN chief Antonio Guterres at a G7 meeting on the situation. in Afghanistan.

European Council President Charles Michel, who attended the meeting, said the EU has stressed to its American partners “the need to secure the airport for as long as necessary to carry out operations”.

“We call on the new Afghan authorities to allow free passage to all foreign and Afghan citizens who wish to go to the airport,” Michel said at a press conference after the G7 session.

Work with @ G7 on common #Afghanistan approach. The safe evacuation of our nationals and local staff remains an immediate priority. We must also prepare the ground for a wider # G7 international commitment and coordinated action to support the Afghan people and prevent the resurgence of terrorism pic.twitter.com/xLbnD6MHKA – Charles Michel (@eucopresident) August 24, 2021

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the G7 will use its political and economic influence to pressure the Taliban to ensure safe passage to the airport for those who wish to leave.

“The conditions that we are setting as the G7 are that they must guarantee – until August 31 and beyond – a safe passage for those who want to go out,” Johnson said.

Earlier today, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the United States was “aiming for the end of the month” as the date of departure from Afghanistan.

“The Taliban have been very clear about their expectations,” Kirby said.

International warnings

As the United States pulls out and the Taliban tighten its grip on the country, aid groups warn of a serious crisis in Afghanistan.

“There is a perfect storm ahead due to several years of drought, conflict, economic deterioration, made worse by COVID,” David Beasley, director of the World Food Program, told Reuters news agency on Tuesday. “The number of people walking towards famine has now reached 14 million. “

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said her office was receiving reports of “serious violations” of international humanitarian law in areas under Taliban control, including summary executions of civilians and abuses against women .

“There are serious fears for women, for journalists and for the new generation of civil society leaders who have emerged in recent years,” Bachelet said at an emergency meeting of the Human Rights Council. UN man on Tuesday.

“Afghanistan’s diverse ethnic and religious minorities are also vulnerable to violence and repression, given previous patterns of grave violations under the Taliban regime and reports of killings and targeted attacks in recent months.