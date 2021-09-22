United States lifts travel restrictions for visitors. What do the new rules mean?

What day in November do the rules take effect?

The Biden administration has yet to say when in November the new rules will be in place.

What does fully vaccinated mean? What vaccines will be accepted?

A spokeswoman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement the agency was still in the “regulatory process” but said people are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of a vaccine. Pfizer or Moderna, or two weeks after a single dose vaccine, such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Vaccines listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization, like AstraZeneca and Oxford, will also be valid, the CDC said.

How do the new rules affect people from countries that were not on the banned list?

The new policy applies to all who are not U.S. citizens, including people from Japan, Singapore, Mexico, and many other countries whose citizens may have traveled to the United States throughout the pandemic. . While vaccination status does not currently affect whether or not these people can enter the United States, as of November, only fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed.

Already, these people must present proof of a negative coronavirus test carried out within three days of boarding a flight. This requirement will stay.

The policy applies to all “foreign nationals,” which means long-term residents of the United States who are not United States citizens could not leave the country and then re-enter unless they are fully immunized.

What about American citizens?

The vaccination stipulation does not apply to US citizens. But the new policy requires Americans to provide proof of a negative result from a test taken within one day of their flight back to the United States, and to retest after landing.

What about children and others who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons?

Most countries that currently require vaccination for entry make exceptions for children too young to be vaccinated. It seems likely that the United States will do the same, but the White House declined to comment on the details of that policy. It is not yet clear what other exceptions will be made.

What about people from Canada and Mexico? If travelers cross the land border, do they need to be vaccinated?

People coming from Canada and Mexico will face the same restrictions as people coming from other countries: they must be fully vaccinated, get a negative coronavirus test, and provide personal information for contact tracing. Currently, the land borders with Canada and Mexico are firm for all but essential travel, a policy that should remain in place at least until October 21.