United States is approaching universal eligibility for the Covid-19 vaccine for adults.
The state of Pennsylvania and the city of Los Angeles are ramping up eligibility plans for the broader Covid-19 vaccine this week, as the United States approaches universal eligibility for adults.
Most US states and territories have already expanded access to include anyone over the age of 16. Others, including Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon and Washington state, have plans in place for universal adult access to begin in the coming days. All states should get there by Monday, a deadline set by President Biden.
Some states have local variations in eligibility, including Illinois, where Chicago did not join a statewide expansion that began on Monday.
California as a whole set a date on Thursday, but Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles on Sunday said all residents aged 16 and over in his city, the nation’s second largest, would become eligible two days earlier. In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday that all adults would be eligible on Tuesday, six days earlier than expected.
“We need to keep accelerating vaccine deployment, especially as the number of cases and hospitalization rates have increased,” Wolf said in a statement.
The expansion of eligibility has not always brought immediate access. Demand for vaccines continues to outstrip supply in much of the country, with people scrambling to book rare appointments as they become available. And Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine supplies will be extremely limited until federal regulators approve production at a manufacturing plant in Baltimore with a pattern of quality control failures, the White House pandemic response coordinator said on Friday.
“We call for patience as we continue to scale up our operations, get more doses and enter this new phase of our campaign to end the pandemic,” Garcetti said.
More than 120 million people – more than a third of the American population – have now received at least one dose of a Covid19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The country administers about 3.2 million doses per day on average.
Two of the three vaccines licensed in the United States – those manufactured by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – are licensed for use in adults. The third, from Pfizer-BioNTech, is licensed for anyone 16 years of age or older, and the company is looking to expand that range to include young people aged 12 to 15. No vaccine has yet been authorized for use in young children.
Source link