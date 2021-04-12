United States is approaching universal eligibility for the Covid-19 vaccine for adults.

The state of Pennsylvania and the city of Los Angeles are ramping up eligibility plans for the broader Covid-19 vaccine this week, as the United States approaches universal eligibility for adults.

Most US states and territories have already expanded access to include anyone over the age of 16. Others, including Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon and Washington state, have plans in place for universal adult access to begin in the coming days. All states should get there by Monday, a deadline set by President Biden.

Some states have local variations in eligibility, including Illinois, where Chicago did not join a statewide expansion that began on Monday.