United States in Somalia: “ We still need the Americans for security ”

African Union troops provide vital security in Somalia

Tensions are rising sharply in Somalia, as the country’s fragile political system grapples with a hotly contested electoral process, the withdrawal of some vital U.S. military forces, and renewed concerns over an increasingly resource-rich militant Islamist insurgency .

Diplomats and observers warn that the country – three decades after its collapse into anarchy – is again at a crossroads, with recent progress in rebuilding a failed state now threatened.

“Somalia is at an important turning point,” UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative James Swann told the BBC, warning of the “postures and brinkmanship” of the country’s national and regional leaders – then that they argue over a delayed and watered-down parliamentary electoral process – could lead to violence.

A group of powerful organizations and states – including the UN, the EU and the African Union peacekeeping mission – issued a forceful statement urging Somali political elites to seek dialogue. “Any threat to resort to violence is not acceptable,” they wrote.

President Mohamed Abdullahi “Farmaajo” was elected by MPs in 2017

Somalia was due to hold its first “one person, one vote” election last year – a milestone for a nation long fractured.

But clan-dominated opposition parties are boycotting the process for the sake of rigging, a carefully negotiated deal is now in tatters and the country’s president, Mohamed Abdullahi “Farmaajo”, is blamed by some for seeking to impose more and more. plus his will to Somalia. strong regional leaders.

“It could turn out to be a disaster if it is not put back on track with the current elections. Everyone knows our democracy is in peril, and we must fix it,” the former adviser told national security of Mr. Farmaajo, Hussein Sheikh Ali.

Elite hotel in Mogadishu was the target of an attack in August 2020

Adding to a nervous vibe in the capital, Mogadishu – a city once torn apart by warlords from rival clans – is a growing concern for al-Shabab militants.

The story continues

The Islamist group has withdrawn from the city and been expelled from most other Somali towns by African Union troops and Somalia, but it retains an overwhelming grip on the countryside.

He has also started operating what amounts to a shadow government in Mogadishu, where he taxes and intimidates numerous businesses, administers Sharia courts, carries out targeted assassinations and organizes suicide bombings against hotels and government offices.

“Everyone is taxed by al-Shabab, directly or indirectly, including the president – the food they eat is taxed [by them]Mr. Farmaajo’s former adviser told the BBC.

“They have grown stronger over the past four years. A lot of people underestimate al-Shabab and say they are going mafia. But it is a well organized and coherent organization with a strategic vision to conquer this country.”

“Even after what has happened, we are ready to deny al-Shabab and defend ourselves,” ”Source: Abdullahi Nor, Description of source: Owner, Elite Hotel, Mogadishu, Image: Hotel manager

Fifteen people were killed last August when al-Shabab attacked a leading new beachfront hotel, the Elite, in Mogadishu. The owner said he believed the hotel was targeted because he refused to give the activists money.

“It’s like a ransom. They knew we weren’t going to make payment to Shabab,” said Abdullahi Nor, who quickly repaired the building and remains open for business.

“Even after what has happened, we are ready to deny them and defend ourselves,” he said.

But Mr Nor, like many of his clients and other families enjoying the adjacent Lido beach late in the afternoon, expressed deep concern over a new development – the withdrawal of some US troops from Somalia, by order of President Donald Trump.

“It is very disturbing for us,” said the owner of the hotel. “We still need the Americans, especially for security.”

People like to relax at the Lido beach near the Elite hotel

Western diplomats in Mogadishu have sought to downplay the importance of an abrupt White House decision to move some US special forces out of Somalia. There are said to be around 700 American troops in the country.

“They themselves described it as not a change in policy but just a change in position of strength. I think the Americans are very clearly committed to helping secure Somalia in the long term,” the ambassador said. British Ben Folder.

But a former US ambassador to Somalia, Stephen Schwartz, called the move “free public relations and an operational windfall for al-Shabab.”

“It was only the US airstrikes and special forces that hit al-Shabab hard and slowed it down,” “Source: Hussein Sheikh Ali, Description of Source: Former Security Advisor to the Somali President, Image: Hussein Sheikh Ali.

Of particular concern is that – although the often controversial US drone attacks on al-Shabab targets continue – the hands-on training and oversight the Americans have provided to Somalia’s elite Danab Special Forces. could suffer.

“It was only the US airstrikes and special forces that hit al-Shabab hard and slowed it down,” Ali said.

“Otherwise, they could have made even more progress. This could have a serious impact on counterterrorism efforts in Somalia. [Danab could now] be vulnerable to being used as a political tool “by rival forces within the state,” he added.

These tensions within Somalia’s fragile state institutions are also fueled and manipulated by other countries in an increasingly unpredictable region, with increasing instability in Ethiopia, the Gulf and elsewhere, and with five foreign African armies and military advisers from many other countries, now active in Somalia’s internal conflicts.

Huge progress in Somalia

The problem is that the conflicts in Somalia have not yet been fully resolved. There are different views on what kind of country it should become. The differences within Somalia are exploited or widened, sometimes by international partners, ”said Ambassador Fender.

Somalia has undoubtedly made enormous progress in many areas in recent years.

The state has become more efficient at collecting revenue, young Somalis and members of the diaspora are active in civil society, Mogadishu itself is changing rapidly, and if politicians can overcome the current impasse and organize another election this year, that would mean the country has managed a third peaceful transition in less than a decade.

But this progress remains entirely dependent on the AU force, Amisom, made up of some 20,000 African soldiers, which protects the government and has, for years, taken the lead in the fight against al-Shabab.

Learn more about Somalia:

Critics of the mission say it has grown too comfortable with the status quo and not doing enough to wipe out the militants.

But senior Amisom officials say attempts to build a cohesive Somali National Army to support their campaign against al-Shabab have largely failed.

Last line of defense

“We haven’t done our job. It’s a fact,” Ali said of efforts to build a Somali army. “But Amisom hasn’t done enough either.”

Ten years ago, when al-Shabab still controlled more than half of Mogadishu and a furious trench warfare engulfed the city, it was widely believed that militants would overrun the capital within an hour if Amisom withdrew. his troops.

Today, according to a senior military official who spoke on condition of anonymity, it would now take “just 12 hours” for al-Shabab to capture Mogadishu and most other cities if Amisom withdraws.