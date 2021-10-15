United States: FDA Health Panel Approves Booster Vaccine for J & J’s COVID Vaccine

Health officials are now recommending that Americans receive booster shots of the Pfizer, Moderna and J&J coronavirus vaccines.

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory group has approved Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, fearing that the single-dose J&J vaccine is less effective than previously thought .

FDA’s influential 19-member advisory group on Friday voted unanimously to recommend a second vaccine for an estimated 15 million people in the United States who received a first dose of the J&J vaccine.

A day earlier, the panel recommended a third dose of Moderna’s two-dose vaccine, and has already approved booster shots Jab Pfizer-BioNTech.

Nearly 10 million people have already received booster shots from Pfizer in the United States, where 188 million people, or about 57% of the population, are fully vaccinated, according to data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States.

COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots are free and widely available to U.S. citizens who want them.

The FDA will use the recommendations of its advisers to formally decide whether or not to authorize boosters for J&J and Moderna.

J&J officials told the advisory committee on Friday that the second dose would help boost people’s immune protection two to six months after their first dose.

The company presented to the panel the results of the study which showed a second dose two months after the first protection against COVID-19 from 70% to 94%. Giving the booster vaccine six months later resulted in an even greater increase in anti-virus antibodies, J&J said.

Johnson & Johnson recommends that people get a second dose of their vaccine two to six months after the first dose [File: Mark Lennihan/AP Photo]

But FDA scientists dispute the company’s claims.

“There is data to suggest that the efficacy of this vaccine is actually less robust than the company’s presentation here,” said Dr. Peter Marks, the chief vaccine officer for the FDA. “And that’s a worrying finding, especially because it’s been seen in potentially minority communities and others.”

FDA reviewers found no new safety concerns after a second dose of J&J, but again cautioned against a small number of patients in the J&J study and limited follow-up with patients. .

The J&J vaccine was eagerly awaited for its unique formulation.

But its rollout earlier this year was affected by a range of issues, such as manufacturing issues and rare but serious side effects, including a blood clotting disorder and a neurological reaction called Guillain-Barre syndrome.

In both cases, regulators decided that the benefits of the shot outweighed those risks.

Separately, the FDA delayed the authorization of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents on Friday to assess whether the vaccine could lead to an increased risk of heart inflammation, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people close to it. folder.

US President Joe Biden is push the Americans get vaccinated because some 66 million adults have yet to receive a vaccine, according to White House data.