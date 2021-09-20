United States extends travel restrictions to Canada and Mexico borders – Times of India

World

United States extends travel restrictions to Canada and Mexico borders

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday said he would expand restrictions on his land borders with Canada and Mexico that ban non-essential travel such as tourism by foreigners despite Ottawa’s decision to open its border to vaccinated Americans.
On August 9, Canada began allowing fully vaccinated U.S. visitors for non-essential travel. The United States has continued to extend the extraordinary restrictions to Canada and Mexico on a monthly basis since March 2020, when they were imposed to combat the spread of Covid-19.
The last monthly extension goes until October 21, White House Covid-19 Coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters on Monday.




