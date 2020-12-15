United States Downgraded Due to Deteriorating Civil Liberties in the Americas

Protests in New York against racism and police violence after the death of George Floyd. Credit: UN Photo / Evan Schneider

São Paulo / Washington DC, Dec.15 (IPS) – Few images illustrate the recent decline in civil liberties in the United States better than that of peaceful protesters near the White House. violently dispersed so Donald Trump can organize a photoshoot.

Moments before the president emerged from his bunker on June 1 to hold a bible outside a barricaded church, federal officers indiscriminately fired tear gas at people who had gathered in Lafayette Park to protest the murder of George Floyd by the police. It was far from an isolated incident: national protests against systemic racism and police brutality met with widespread police violence.

Since May, the CIVICUS monitor, an online platform that tracks fundamental freedoms in 196 countries, documented dozens of incidents in which law enforcement officers, dressed in riot gear and armed with military equipment, responded to Black Lives Matter protests with excessive force. These include officers driving vehicles in front of crowds of demonstrators and firing tear gas canisters and other projectiles at unarmed people, leaving at least 20 partially blinded people.

Throughout the year, journalists and health workers, clearly identified as such when covering the protests, have been harassed and assaulted. In an incident filmed live on television, a reporter and camera operator from Louisville, Kentucky shot dead by police with pepper balls while covering the protests against the police assassination of Breona Taylor.

This sustained crackdown on protests and a heightened crackdown on fundamental freedoms has led to a drop in America’s civic space rating from “ shrunken ” to “ obstructed ” in our new report, People’s power under attack 2020.

This disproportionate response by law enforcement to protesters goes beyond what is acceptable practice when policing protests, even in an emergency. Under international law, people have the right to assemble freely. Any restriction on this right must be proportionate and necessary to deal with an emergency or to restore public order.

The systematic use of excessive force and tactics such as kettling and mass arrests to enforce curfews raises troubling questions about the role of law enforcement in responding to mass protests. The use of such tactics is contrary to the alleged objective of maintaining public health and safety, as they have heightened tensions and prevented people from dispersing peacefully.

More worryingly, they moved protesters from open outdoor spaces to police stations and other indoor facilities that often lack sufficient space to allow distance, putting people at increased risk of exposure to the virus. COVID-19.

Black Lives Matter Protest June 2020 Washington, DC. Credit: Geoff Livingston // creative commons

While the recent brutality against racial justice protests is concerning, the decline of fundamental freedoms in the United States began before this crackdown. The repression observed in 2020 was preceded by a wave of laws limiting the right of people to demonstrate.

In recent years, several states have passed restrictive laws that, for example, criminalize demonstrations near so-called critical infrastructure such as pipelines, or limit demonstrations on school and university campuses. The increased penalties for trespassing and property damage are intended to intimidate and punish climate justice activists and organizations who speak out against fossil fuels.

In the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests, some of the “ anti-protest ” bills introduced this year seem particularly cruel, for example by proposing to make those convicted of minor federal offenses during protests ineligible for election. pandemic. unemployment benefits.

The growing disregard for protest rights highlights a greater intolerance of dissent. Along with restrictions on freedom of peaceful assembly, the United States has also seen an increase in attacks on the media, even before the Black Lives Matter protests erupted. Over the past three years, the CIVICUS Monitor has documented the frequent harassment of journalists by authorities and civilians while covering political rallies or during interviews.

Correspondents criticizing the Trump administration or reporting on the humanitarian crisis in the border region between the United States and Mexico have sometimes faced reprisals; documents obtained by “ NBC 7 Investigates ” in 2019 showed the US government established a database of journalists who covered the migrant caravan and activists who were part of it, in some cases placing alerts on their passports.

In January 2020, a journalist closed off to accompany Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on an official trip to Europe after Pompeo objected to questions from another journalist from the same media.

The harsh treatment of those willing to speak out and the decline in civil liberties are part of a larger global decline in fundamental freedoms. Our new report shows that less than 4% of the world’s population live in countries that respect the freedoms of association, peaceful assembly and expression.

Each country’s civic space is classified into one of five categories: “open,” constricted, “obstructed”, “restricted”, or “closed”. The United States was one of 11 countries that downgraded from their previous rating.

In the Americas, three other countries recorded large declines: Chile and Ecuador were downgraded to “obstructed” and Costa Rica’s rating was changed to “shrunk”. In the first two countries, as in the United States, the rating changes reflected unnecessary and disproportionate crackdowns on mass protest movements.

Protest rights violations were common in the region, with the detention of protesters and the excessive use of force among the top five violations of civil liberties recorded this year. In addition, the Americas continue to be a dangerous place for those who dare to defend fundamental rights: across the world, 60% of human rights defenders killed in 2020 came from this region.

Stopping the erosion of fundamental freedoms requires a robust response. Governments must take action to repeal legislation restricting freedoms of association, peaceful assembly and expression and ensure that those who violate these freedoms are held accountable.

In the United States, the new Biden administration must actively work to reverse the shrinking civic space. To restore trust between the population and law enforcement, for example, the Ministry of Justice should investigate misconduct and discriminatory practices in local police services.

Authorities must engage with civil society and human rights defenders to create an environment in which they are able to fulfill their vital roles and hold officials accountable.

