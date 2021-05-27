World

United States condemns violent security crackdown on Iraqi protesters

A protester was shot dead and dozens injured during a rally in Baghdad two days ago.

The United States is outraged that peaceful Iraqi protesters calling for reform have encountered threats and “brutal violence,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said Thursday.

A protester was shot dead and dozens injured at a rally in Baghdad two days ago when thousands gathered to hold Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to account for the killings of prominent activists and protesters Iraqis.

“The United States is outraged that peaceful protesters who have taken to the streets to demand reforms have faced threats and brutal violence,” Price said in a statement.

“We welcome all efforts by the government to hold militias, thugs and vigilantes accountable for their attacks on Iraqis exercising their right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, as well as for their violation of the rule of law, ”said the state spokesperson.

What started as a wave of hopeful protests in Tahrir Square saw tensions build throughout the day end with violence as security forces fired guns and tear gas to quell protesters in the early evening.

Videos shared on social media showed chaos reminiscent of October 2019, when the nationwide social uprising began and several protesters were killed by security forces.

Nearly 600 protesters were killed and 35 activists died in 82 targeted assassinations, according to the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights.

Tuesday’s protests were sparked by the killing of activist Ihab Jawad al-Wazni near his home in Karbala on May 9 and his family’s calls for an end to impunity.

The perpetrators have not yet been identified, but activists and protesters have pointed to Iran-backed militias. Hundreds of protesters in Tahrir Square on May 25 shouted slogans against Iranian-backed militias.

Iraqi security forces on May 26 arrested Qasim Muslih, commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces of the Iranian-backed Shiite militia in Anbar province.

Muslih was arrested in connection with the recent attacks on Ain al-Asad airbase, where US and other international forces are housed, officials told Reuters.

Meanwhile, with public discontent increases, Prime Minister al-Kadhimi’s government faces national elections that were postponed from June to October.

After taking office in May last year, al-Kadhimi promised to hold early elections to appease protesters demanding an overhaul of the country’s political system. Now there are calls for a boycott of the election among many Iraqis who are disappointed with the pace of progress.




