United States celebrates first anniversary of death of civil rights icon John Lewis

In honor of a longtime member of Congress, President Joe Biden once again urges Congress to pass legislation defending the right to vote.

US President Joe Biden renewed his call on Congress to pass legislation that would protect the right to vote in honor of longtime civil rights leader and congressman John Lewis, who passed away a year ago.

In a statement released on Saturday, the first anniversary of Lewis’ death, Biden said it was essential to pursue “the cause John was willing to give his life for: to protect the sacred right to vote.”

“Not since the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s have we seen such relentless attacks on voting rights and the integrity of our elections,” said Biden, who pointed to his false claims. predecessor Donald Trump that the 2020 election was marred by an Example.

He also criticized the “new waves of voter suppression”, a reference to a slew of state laws which aims to restrict access to the vote and which critics say would disproportionately harm black people and other voters of color.

Contentious laws are debated in states like Texas and implemented by Republican lawmakers in other states including Arizona, Florida, and Georgia.

New York University’s Brennan Center for Justice, which tracks voter suppression laws across the United States, said on its website that 17 states had enacted 28 new laws restricting access to voting as of June 21.

“I call again on Congress to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act so that I can sign them,” Biden said in his statement, referring to a proposed legislation that would strengthen the rights of vote, but is blocked in Congress. .

Democrats are pushing for the For the People Act, a federal voting and election bill, but Senate Republicans have united to block it, saying it infringes on states’ ability to hold elections. Most Republicans also rejected John Lewis’s Advancement of Voting Rights Act, which would reinstate sections of the Voting Rights Act weakened by the Supreme Court.

Lewis, who served in Congress for decades, was a protégé of Martin Luther King Jr and continued the fight for civil and human rights until the end of his life.

He was perhaps best known for leading around 600 protesters in the Bloody Sunday Walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama in 1965. State soldiers beat Lewis and other activists who were protesting for the right to vote that day.

US Vice President Kamala Harris described Lewis as “an American hero”.

“Congressman Lewis has fought tirelessly for the highest ideals of our country: freedom and justice for all, and for the right of every American to have their voice heard at the polls,” said Harris in his own statement on Saturday.

Mourners see a makeshift memorial to the late Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the United States House of Representatives, in Atlanta last year [Dustin Chambers/Reuters]

As a student at American Baptist College and then Fisk University, Lewis also helped desegregate public spaces in Nashville and advocated for racial justice in the South.

Nashville marked the anniversary of his death with events Friday and Saturday, renaming much of Fifth Avenue to represent John Lewis Way.

Among the establishments lining the street is the downtown Woolworth building, where Lewis and other black civil rights leaders defiantly sat at the separate meal counter that did not serve them in 1960. Hundreds of people marched through the streets before arriving at the Ryman Auditorium for a celebratory ceremony.

Meanwhile, senior US lawmakers and members of Lewis’s family gathered in San Diego on Saturday for the christening of a Navy ship named after Lewis.

“This ship will be a beacon to the world reminding all who see it of the perseverance and courage of John Lewis,” Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at the christening of the USNS John Lewis.

Lewis’s nephew Marcus Tyner said the family were grateful for the honor, but said “what my uncle would love the most” is for Congress to pass the voting rights bill who carries his name.