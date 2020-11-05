United States breaks record for daily COVID-19 cases

The pandemic has affected almost every aspect of American life and fueled record levels of early and postal voting.

The United States on Wednesday set a one-day record for new coronavirus cases with at least 102,591 new cases and as hospitals in several states reported growing numbers of patients, according to a news agency tally .

Nine states reported record one-day increases in cases Wednesday: Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Washington and Wisconsin.

Johns Hopkins University, which tracks the virus separately, also said the United States hit a new daily record with 99,660 new cases in the past 24 hours.

More people are also being admitted to hospital with COVID-19, and hospitalizations topped 50,000 on Tuesday for the first time in three months. North Dakota reported just six free intensive care unit beds statewide on Wednesday, as it was one of 14 states that reported a record number of COVID-19 patients to the hospital.

The proportion of tests that come back positive is over 50% in South Dakota, nearly 40% in Iowa and 36% in Kansas, according to Johns Hopkins.

Deaths are also on the rise in the United States with an average of 850 people dying every day, up from 700 a month ago. More people have died from coronavirus in the US than anywhere else [Michael Reynolds EPA]

The World Health Organization (WHO) says rates of over 5 percent are cause for concern as they indicate undetected community transmission. Only 15 U.S. states currently have rates below that level, the data shows.

Coronavirus deaths are also increasing, although more slowly than the number of cases. In the United States, on average, about 850 people die each day from COVID-19, up from 700 a month ago.

The Midwest has been the hardest hit in the latest wave, according to new per capita cases in recent weeks.

Illinois has reported 48,579 cases in the past seven days, more than any other state. Texas, which has twice as many residents, has reported 47,932 cases and California and Florida have reported about 30,000 new cases each.

The previous U.S. record for new cases in one day was 100,233 on October 30, the highest ever for any country in the world.

The United States has reported nearly 9.5 million cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic and 233,663 deaths, making it the most severely affected country in the world.