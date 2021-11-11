United States: Astroworld music festival scramble death toll rises to 9

Texas student succumbed to injuries sustained in the past week The scramble of the Astroworld Festival in Houston, a family lawyer said Thursday, bringing the death toll to nine from the incident.

Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old student at Texas A&M University, died Wednesday evening of “horrific injuries” sustained at rapper Travis Scott’s music festival, the rep said.

Nine spectators aged 14 to 27 were killed and many more were injured on the festival’s opening night on November 5. A nine-year-old boy remains in critical condition, police said.

“We want to make sure that the people who have decided to put profits before the safety of children’s lives are held accountable,” said James Lassiter, lawyer for Shahani’s family, at a conference. hurry.

Lassiter said Shahani was a “shining star” in the community. “She was a sister, daughter, high performing student about to graduate from Texas A&M University with really high grades,” he said.

The spectators described the compact crowd of the 50,000 or so people becoming dangerous before Scott even appeared on stage and seeing people fall apart while he was performing. Lawyers for the rapper said he was only aware of the deaths and injuries after the show.

A representative for Scott on Thursday asked victims to contact the rapper directly for help through a dedicated email address.

“He is upset by the situation and is desperate to share his condolences and give them help as soon as possible, but wants to remain respectful of each family’s wishes on how they would like to be connected,” the representative said.

Police continue to interview witnesses and establish a timeline of events leading up to the deaths, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said on Wednesday.

Shahani’s cousin Mohit Bellani, who was also present at the concert, criticized the barricades set up at the festival for trapping participants and preventing them from escaping the stampede.

“If they hadn’t packed us with barriers on all three sides, it might not have happened,” he said.

But Edwin F McPherson, an attorney for Scott, blamed the rapper for not interrupting the event.

“Investigations should start with finger pointing so that together we can identify exactly what happened and how we can prevent something like this from happening again,” McPherson said in a statement.

The FBI said earlier this week it would assist Houston Police in an ongoing criminal investigation, an announcement hailed by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who represents Houston.

“With so many moving parts involved in this tragedy, families who have lost loved ones deserve to have all the facts about this disaster so it can help them heal,” Lee said in a statement Wednesday.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against the show’s promoter, Live Nation Entertainment, as well as Scott over the incident.