United Nations World Data Forum meets at ‘critical moment’ with ongoing COVID battle

The forum, which takes place October 3-6 in Bern, Switzerland, comes “at a critical time as the world continues to grapple with the pandemic,” said Stefan Schweinfest, director of the United Nations Statistics Division .

Only a few days left before the 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝘂𝗺! 🙌Join us in Bern, Switzerland, through our 💻 online platform and follow the Forum from anywhere in the world🌍🌎🌏 ??https://t.co/aJO7pm29bspic.twitter.com/3d14ERuL5v – United Nations World Data Forum (@UNDataForum) October 1, 2021

“Disaggregated data is needed to contain the disease and for citizens to understand the world around them and guide their actions,” he added.

“Huge gaps”

According to Schweinfest, “We still face huge data gaps. 40 percent of countries do not have a birth or death registration system – a basic source for governments to protect their people.

One year after the start of the pandemic, only 60 countries had data on COVID-19[female[feminine infection and death rates which could be disaggregated by gender and sex, ”he said. “The time has come to strengthen our commitment.

There is an urgent need to make data smarter and use emerging innovations to increase the quantity and improve the quality of data ”.

Better data for a better future

The United Nations World Data Forum will bring together hundreds of experts, users and data producers working on new data solutions to support the implementation of the Sustainable development goals (ODD).

The Forum will end with the adoption of the Bern Data Compact for a decade of action on the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Compact will call on the community to produce data that leaves no one behind, to ensure timely, open and impartial data and to build confidence in data protection.

It also aims to strengthen cooperation between different data communities at local and global level to achieve the SDGs through data.

Every two years, the Forum shines a light on innovations and data gaps, highlighting progress made in implementing the data revolution and the Cape Town Global Plan of Action for data on the market. sustainable development.

“Leave no one behind”

Mr. Schweinfest said the Forum is organized around six main themes areas, which include: “leaving no one behind, understanding the world through data, building confidence in data and statistics, increasing investments to improve data collection and filling existing gaps”.

He stressed that this can be done by working “as a single community to foster innovative practices and capture the status and needs of all people, presenting data in a timely manner, while preserving privacy rights and by maintaining transparency ”.

While acknowledging that it would be difficult for governments to open up and expand their data ecosystems, Mr. Schweinfest said the challenge is to have more data with “quality assurances”, adding that the Forum is a space for the community to collaborate on new initiatives. continue after October 6