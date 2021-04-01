United Nations leadership needed for fairer tax cooperation

IFFs refer to cross-border movements of money and other financial assets obtained illegally at source, for example through corruption, smuggling, tax evasion, etc. commercial billing error and transnational corporations (TNCs) transfert price via accounting or “creative” accounting.

Jomo Kwame Sundaram

Staggering loss of income

Sure 500 to 600 billion USD in corporate tax revenues is lost every year for TNCs shifting their profits to low-tax or non-tax “havens”. These often involve fictitious “ paper ” transactions at prices subsidiaries “Shift” profits out of the country where a TNC actually does business and makes a profit, to tax havens where it pays much less, often little or no tax.

Low-income economies represent $ 200 billion of these lost revenue, usually involving much higher shares of their national income than in advanced economies. This is much more than the roughly US $ 150 billion they receive each year in official development assistance.

Sure US $ 7 trillion in private wealth is hidden in tax haven countries, such as Singapore, Panama or Switzerland; around 10% of global income can be secretly held abroad in tax havens. US Fortune 500 companies alone held approximately 2.6 trillion US dollars abroad in 2017.

Various studies carried out in 2016-2017 estimated that wealthy individuals hid a staggering number $ 8.7-36 trillion in tax havens, depriving national authorities of a personal income tax of around $ 200 billion a year worldwide. Every year, around US $ 20 billion to US $ 40 billion is used for corruption, while around 2.7% of global GDP is laundered criminally.

“These abuses threaten the ability of governments to provide basic goods and services and to drain resources for sustainable development.” This warning from last year interim report of the FACTI Panel, or High Level Panel on International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity for Achieving the 2030 Agenda, has been largely ignored.

Anise Chowdhury

Thus, IFFs involve massive theft of wealth in developing countries, which usually ends up hidden in tax havens, depriving governments of revenue. The budget deficit has become more serious with the huge new challenges of tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, the recovery and the reform needed to build a more sustainable future for all, leaving no one, and no country, behind.

The tolerated illicit flows

IFFs have been around for a long time, but continue to grow. The practices which allow them have long been tolerated by the authorities of many rich countries. Most of the major tax havens are found in a few of these economies or in their territories.

the three havens for TNCs – the British Virgin Islands, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands – are all British Overseas Territories, while Switzerland, the United States and the Cayman Islands are the three favorites of the rich.

Offshore tax havens are draining more and more resources from poor countries as the opportunities multiply. When a jurisdiction creates a new tax loophole or secret mechanism to attract mobile money, others try to outdo them in an inevitable race to the bottom.

Meanwhile, poor countries were encouraged to provide more generous tax benefits for companies and rich people, for example by the World Bank Business Activity Report (DBR), now discredited for selective data manipulation and political bias.

Before the global financial crisis (GFC) of 2008-2009, the club of rich countries of the OECD made little serious effort to fight against tax evasion, except for “offshore” tax havens. Along with the GFC, he came under pressure to improve members’ “fiscal space” by limiting these massive revenue losses. He has since focused on base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS).

But developing countries have long been excluded from discussions about the design of policies and regulations, even those that affect them. They are only allowed adhere to the OECD Inclusive BEPS (CI) Framework if they first commit to implementing measures designed without their participation.

However, the The United States refused to join any initiative allowing third parties to tax American digital platforms such as Google, Facebook and Amazon. These tech giants have avoided paying taxes abroad, even with the Trump administration threats of retaliation against countries that try to tax them.

UN inclusion initiative

The 74th President of the United Nations General Assembly and the 75th President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council jointly appointed the FACTI Panel to identify gaps, obstacles and vulnerabilities in the international economic system allowing, if not allowing, the abuse and related IFFs.

His interim report recognized many international financial accountability, transparency and integrity initiatives and instruments, but noted that implementation was lacking. Lack of coordination, trust and inclusion undermines the application of existing rules while preventing them from making better ones.

Factor’s February 2021 final report recalls that low-income countries face tax rules and practices developed without their participation. The OECD continues to clarify matters, with the G20 intervening inconsistently. Instead, developing countries should be allowed to increase their revenues by genuinely participating in efforts to fight tax avoidance and evasion.

A more coherent, nuanced and fair approach to international tax cooperation is urgently needed. But efforts to improve tax information sharing have been hampered by the lack of an authoritative multilateral body to collect and analyze tax data.

The Panel recommends a United Nations Tax Convention with universal participation that allows countries to come together to find comprehensive solutions. The co-chairs underline, “The current problems are global. They call for global cooperation and the engagement of all stakeholders, including non-state actors as well as governments. ”

The UN should lead

The COVID-19 pandemic has put developed and developing countries in the same boat, as they all need massive fiscal resources to fund relief, recovery and reform measures. Therefore, it is in everyone’s interest to avoid “beggar your neighbor” policies to better fight against IFFs.

The exclusive OECD is not the right forum to design a multilateral fiscal framework to tackle IFFs. It does not include and cannot claim to represent poor countries, although its track record does not inspire much confidence on the contrary.

The IMF has an almost universal composition, which allows for a more inclusive and balanced approach. Currently, it provides technical support on tax matters to over 100 countries each year. But with the governance arrangements and the Fund’s track record against developing countries, it lacks their support and confidence.

The UN is the only forum where all countries are represented equally. Therefore, consultations on international tax cooperation should take place at the United Nations, with the IMF providing fair and balanced technical support. This is the only way to ensure that the interests of developing countries are duly recognized in the creation of a fairer international tax architecture.

