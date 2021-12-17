United Nations General Assembly reaffirms mandate of the Global Compact

The resolution also supports the work of the United Nations Global Compact to increase ambition and secure stronger private sector engagement in recovery from COVID-19.

United Nations, New York, December 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – UNITED NATIONS, New York, December 17, 2021 – United Nations Member States today reaffirmed their support for the United Nations Global Compact mandate to engage the private sector in promoting the Sustainable Development Goals with a renewed resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly.

The resolution, under item 27 of the agenda of the General Assembly – Towards global partnerships: a principled approach for enhanced cooperation between the United Nations and all relevant partners – reiterates the mandate of the Compact Global Organization, which is “to advance United Nations values ​​and responsible business practices within the United Nations system and among the global business community.” UN Member States also commended “the Secretary-General’s commitment to continue to maintain the integrity and unique role of the United Nations Global Compact.”

The resolution is an expression of broad support from governments in the North and South for the work of the United Nations Global Compact. The General Assembly expressed its support for the implementation of the United Nations Global Compact strategy 2021-2023, including the Africa strategy 2021-2023 and the SME strategy 2021-2023.

In addition, Member States discussed the flagship events of the United Nations Global Compact “Bringing Business Together” that took place on the sidelines of the General Assembly. These events include the annual United Nations Private Sector Forum, the Global Impact Forum, the Young SDG Innovators Summit and the SDG Business Forum.

UN Member States have recognized “the importance of the private sector, multi-stakeholder engagement, innovative partnerships and a policy environment conducive to the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”. They also recalled multilateralism as a necessity. In this context, the resolution supports the work of the United Nations Global Compact to “raise the ambition and strengthen the engagement, accountability and partnerships of the private sector, in support of a sustainable, resilient and inclusive recovery after COVID-19 ”.

United Nations Global Compact CEO and Executive Director Sanda Ojiambo said, “We thank the United Nations Member States for reaffirming their strong support for the United Nations Global Compact. We will continue to expand our global reach by mobilizing business and engaging in strategic partnerships to accelerate progress towards the implementation of the 2030 Agenda. ”

The progress of the United Nations Global Compact in engaging the private sector to implement responsible business practices and support the goals of the United Nations will then be reviewed in 2024.

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the United Nations Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call for companies around the world to align their operations and strategies with the ten principles in the areas of human rights, labor , the environment and the fight against corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and intensify the global collective impact of companies by respecting the Ten Principles and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals through responsible companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 13,000 companies and 3,000 non-commercial signatories based in more than 160 countries and 69 local networks, the United Nations Global Compact is the world’s largest business sustainability initiative – a Global Compact that unites businesses to a better world.

