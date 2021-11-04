United Nations Food Systems Summit: Breakthrough or Missed Opportunity?

Gödöllő, Hungary, November 4 (IPS) – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has convened the first-ever United Nations Food Systems Summit which took place on September 23-24. The preparation for the Summit had a well-designed structure with the remarkable and appreciated leadership of Amina Mohammed, UN DSG. Thanks to the hard work of United Nations Special Envoy Agnes Kalibata and her entire team, the organization and logistics of the Summit were excellent.

The main outcome of the Summit is the Chairman of the Secretary-General Summary and action statement, “calling on the world to keep its promises for a better future through food systems that work for people, planet and prosperity.” This declaration was not negotiated in an intergovernmental process and is not legally binding. Yet it has a series of powerful messages trying to guide stakeholders in their political decisions.

In order to engage the general public and bring together a diversity of stakeholders, summit dialogues on food systems have been proposed. National dialogues have been organized by governments, but also regional and global dialogues have been organized in order to align with global events on major issues such as climate, environment, health, economies and employment, humanitarian aid and water. The Synthesis reports analyze the results of more than 850 dialogues, involving 100,000 people from all over the world.

Despite its virtual setting, the Summit brought together 37,000 registered delegates and was seen by more than 50,000 people from 193 countries. 165 Member States made statements, of which 78 were delivered by Heads of State or Government, clearly confirming that the Summit was very timely and relevant. To share an overview of the engagement process and the wealth of findings, knowledge generated prior to the Summit, a Food Systems Summit Compendium has been uploaded.

In view of these impressive figures, the Summit appears to be a huge success. In fact, it has had a number of positive outcomes, but the most important achievement is that the Summit has taken place and generated many insightful discussions at the local, national and global levels.

Was the Summit a real success? Was it a breakthrough or a missed opportunity? It was undoubtedly a success from the point of view above, but looking at a few details below, the picture is more complex and nuanced.

1. The Summit was not sufficiently inclusive, important stakeholders were not around the table , such as organizations representing hundreds of millions of rural poor, including smallholders, family farmers, indigenous peoples groups and many others. The summit got off to a ‘top-down’ start and the whole process remained influenced by the interests of powerful groups.

2. A Scientific Panel has been established with a number of outstanding professionals to provide input and advice to the Summit process by channeling a wide range of relevant scientific knowledge. It was a pity that the composition of the scientific group is unbalanced with mostly natural / technological scientists and economists and social scientists almost completely absent.

3. The Summit did not clearly identify and adequately address the root causes . For example, poverty and inequality, as well as the rights-based approach, did not receive enough attention during the Summit process.

4. In fact, corporations control an increasing share of resources and use their power to influence policy decisions. (Even if Jeffrey Sachs said eloquently at the Pre-Summit: “… Behave, pay taxes and follow the rules. This is what businesses should be doing.…). This conflict of interest and the existing power imbalances in favor of multinationals are major obstacles to transformation. Yet this has not been addressed at all at the Summit.

5. The most important the missing element is the absence of a call for global sustainability evaluation, based on evidence and neutral science. These evaluations, following the principle of Accounting for actual costs, could cover all positive and negative externalities of all food systems and quantify them. The results of these assessments should be duly taken into account by policy makers while preparing appropriate incentives for durable solutions and for the reallocation of grants (currently provided mainly to unsustainable models).

6. As a great success, a series of local and national commitments and various coalitions of action were launched, but the Summit finally did not provide overall guidance . Even if a single company wanted to transform its food systems to become sustainable, it would not jeopardize its competitiveness.

7. In monitoring, FAO, IFAD and WFP should play a leading role, but the transformation of food systems is a much broader issue than their areas of competence. The United Nations Committee on World Food Security (CFS) was created for precisely this kind of purpose. It is the most inclusive multi-stakeholder body, also providing an opportunity for UNEP, WHO, ILO as well as the private sector, civil society and academia to discuss the way forward and report to FAO and ECOSOC. In addition, the CSA HLPE is there to provide neutral and science-based analysis, assessment and reporting. Instead of creating a new science-policy interface.

Overall, the Summit was a success, but certainly not the breakthrough desired. On the contrary, this summit turned out to be a missed opportunity, due to the lack of global political direction and ignorance of some key issues. One can only hope that a more inclusive follow-up will help put the process back on track.

Zoltán Kalman

Retired Ambassador, former Permanent Representative of Hungary to FAO, IFAD, WFP. Member of the UNFSS Advisory Committee (2020-2021)

