United Nations food agency to receive Nobel Prize at online event – Times of India
ROME: The World Food Program will receive its Nobel Peace Prize on Thursday, in an event very different from the traditional celebration filled with pomp in the Norwegian capital due to the coronavirus epidemic.
In Oslo, the head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, will make a statement on the web, after which David Beasley, the head of the United Nations agency, will deliver an acceptance speech from Rome, where she is based. The body received the prestigious award to fight against hunger.
This year, 12 winners were named in the six categories. All except the Peace Prize have been awarded over the past few days in low-key ceremonies across Europe and United States in the places where the winners live.
A Nobel Prize comes with a cash reward of 10 million crowns ($ 1.1 million) – to be shared in some cases – diplomas and gold medals. Traditionally, the lavish Nobel ceremonies all take place on December 10, the anniversary of the death of the prize’s founder. Alfred Nobel, in Stockholm, with the exception of the Peace Prize held in Oslo, neighboring Norway.
Nobel wanted it that way, for reasons he kept to himself.
“The pandemic has put us all through difficult obstacles. We were reminded of the importance of cross-border cooperation in resolving humanitarian crises and that with the help of science we can find solutions to the challenges we face, ”said Lars Heikensten, Executive Director of the Nobel Foundation.
The Norwegians had initially planned a small scale event with 100 guests instead of the traditional ceremony with around 1,000 guests. But plans were changed again in November when PAM and the Norwegian Nobel committee said no in-person awards ceremony would take place.
The Oslo-based committee added that depending on how the pandemic progresses, Beasley may be able to give his Nobel Lecture at Oslo City Hall in 2021, followed by a Nobel banquet.
The concert held after the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony – the musical tribute to the winner first held in 1994 – has also been canceled. In the past, it has attracted big names in the entertainment industry.
Later Thursday, in place of the traditional lavish ceremony in Stockholm, a webcast event with members of the award-winning institutions will showcase the awarded discoveries and achievements. SwedenKing Carl XVI Gustaf will participate.
