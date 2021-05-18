United Nations development system responds with ‘strong score’ to COVID-19 test

“In many ways, the COVID-19[female[feminine the crisis has shone the spotlight on international cooperation ”, Secretary General António Guterres Told a meeting of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on operational development activities.

Among other things, the pandemic highlighted gaps in international funding and vaccine equity, but it also highlighted the value and enormous potential of international development cooperation.

“ Solid ” success

The UN chief described the pandemic as a “litmus test” for the new network of resident coordinators (RCs) and repositioned the UN development system which succeeded “with a strong score”.

Over 90% of colleagues in capitals agreed that RCs helped ensure a coherent United Nations response to the pandemic with national ownership, and over 80% confirmed their success in targeting the most at-risk groups. affected by the COVID crisis.

The data suggests that governments agree that UN country teams are best suited to their development needs; that RCs are more effective in leading country teams; and that they serve as a true entry point to access the United Nations system at country level around the world, the senior UN official said.

The UN progress “ revolution ”

Over the past year, the UN has made progress in five key areas of reform, starting with its resident coordinators and country teams, which Mr. Guterres said has sparked “a real revolution in the world. United Nations system ”and supported the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Second, he noted that the UN is now better positioned for “responses more suited to specific national contexts and countries in particular situations”.

He said progress had been made in carrying out a regional review and progress made on the Organization’s commitments on transparency and results.

“We are making progress in securing more efficient business operations,” said the UN chief as a final point, giving the example of efficiency gains that are expected to transfer some $ 100 million to development activities.

Critical areas of work ahead

Despite encouraging progress, the senior UN official warned that the unprecedented scale of the current challenges of COVID-19 recovery and sustainable development has revealed three critical areas where more needs to be done.

Noting that 65% of UN entities have no formal obligation to link them to the Cooperation Framework, he said: “First, we need to quickly consolidate stronger responsibilities and an appropriate presence and configuration at country level” .

The second area is to level the playing field, providing “integrated policy advice” and strengthening the architecture of international debt.

The third area of ​​action is to increase funding for the United Nations comprehensive development system, especially the RC system, according to the UN chief.

“The time has come for governments to invest fully in reforms… to contribute to a strong and different recovery to achieve the SDGs,” he said.

Strengthen coordination

A well-resourced coordination system is “essential” to bridge the gap between UN resolutions aimed at advancing sustainable development and poverty eradication, which are the real resources on the ground to help make it happen. of those resolutions a reality, Guterres said.

Crediting the progress of the UN with “an enhanced coordination function,” he said, “if we cannot maintain this momentum, we could undermine our ability to maximize the results of these reforms, thus derailing further. our support for 2030 Agenda“.

In early June, the UN chief will launch his report on the reinvigorated resident coordinator system, with proposals to strengthen the sustainability and predictability of funding.

“The RC system must be owned by all Member States… as the Organization takes action to achieve the SDGs in the decade to 2030,” said the Secretary-General. “Development coordination is at the heart”.