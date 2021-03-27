United Nations Commission calls for equality of women in decision-making

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – The first global UN body fighting for gender equality called for a sharp increase in the number of women in global decision-making in a hotly debated outcome document adopted on Friday evening that saw continued crackdown on women’s rights and a refusal to address gender identity issues.

The Commission on the Status of Women reaffirmed the plan to achieve gender equality adopted 25 years ago at the Beijing Women’s Conference and shone the spotlight on several major issues today, including the imbalance power between men and women in public life and the growing impact of violence against women and girls in the digital world.

Diplomats were negotiating until almost the last minute over comments about women human rights defenders, gender-based violence and earlier about reproductive and sexual health and rights. Some Western nations have unsuccessfully sought recognition from the commission of transgender and gender non-conforming women. The closest they got was a reference to women and girls “who experience multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination” and face “diverse situations and conditions”.

The European Union said it would have liked to see “more ambitious language” in the 23-page document, stressing that “the systematic attempts by some delegations to derail the process and to question international commitments and obligations in gender issues show that the crackdown on women’s rights continues. “

Shannon Kowalski, director of advocacy and policy for the International Coalition for Women’s Health, told a briefing earlier Friday that this year “Russia has been very loud and on the front lines” pushing “for a language that often regresses and seeks to deny women and girls … their rights. The Holy See often joined their positions, and Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Cuba were also vocal opponents on many issues, a she said, while China opposed any reference to women human rights defenders.

“Russia has played an exceptionally disruptive role in the negotiations,” said a European diplomat. “Today’s low common denominator result demonstrates that the crackdown on women’s rights continues at the UN and that Russia is doing all it can to undermine progress on the issue.” The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the private discussions.

The “agreed conclusions” were negotiated by the 193 member countries of the UN and adopted by consensus by the 45 members of the commission after a two-week meeting. The United Nations agency for women said more than 25,000 members of civil society have registered to participate in the partly in-person but mostly virtual meeting which saw 200 side events led by member states and over 700 events by representatives of civil society.

After Ambassador Mher Margaryan, the chairman of the committee, struck the hammer signifying consensus, about two dozen countries spoke.

Saudi Arabia stressed that any reference to gender “means women and men” and to marriage “between women and men”. China has said it will not join consensus on the role of women human rights defenders.

In the document, the committee supports the important role of civil society in promoting and protecting the human rights and freedoms of all women, “including women human rights defenders”.

UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said the areas of the outcome document “are not to everyone’s liking” and that the conclusions could have been “more ambitious” and the recommendations “even bolder and more decisive. “.

She urged member states to use the recommendations “as a building block and to go beyond what is contained in these agreed conclusions”. She said that next week’s largely virtual Forum on Gender Equality in Mexico City, another follow-up to the 1995 Beijing conference, “will advance what we have learned from this committee’s discussions and examine how we are doing business. concrete actions ”.

Mlambo-Ngcuka said the findings “contribute to important advances” on women’s participation in public life, the main focus of the meeting with the fight against violence against women which has increased during the COVID pandemic. -19 from last year.

The committee recognized that despite some progress, women have a long way to go to achieve equality with men in elections or in appointments to decision-making bodies and administrative posts, she said. And he recognized that temporary special measures, including quotas, contribute substantially to increasing the representation of women in national and local legislatures, and called on all governments to set specific targets and deadlines to achieve the goal of a 50/50 gender balance in elected positions.

On violence against women in the digital world, Mlambo-Ngcuka said the committee noted the lack of preventive measures and remedies. She said member states should take action to encourage and protect women’s digital participation, including against cyberbullying and cyberbullying.

The Beijing Declaration and Platform endorsed by 189 countries in 1995 called for bold action in 12 areas to achieve gender equality, including combating poverty and gender-based violence, ensuring that all girls receive education and placing women at the highest levels of business and government, as well as at peacemaking tables.

He also said, for the first time in a UN document, that women’s human rights include the right to control and decide “over matters relating to their sexuality, including their sexual and reproductive health, without discrimination. , coercion and violence ”.

In Friday’s outcome document, the committee urges governments at all levels to “ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights”.

It also urges governments to provide information on sexual and reproductive health and HIV prevention, gender equality and women’s empowerment “to adolescents, girls and boys and young women and men,” under the leadership and appropriate advice from parents and legal guardians ”.

On a positive note, Kowalski of the International Coalition for Women’s Health said the commission meeting saw “very strong leadership” from a number of Latin American and Pacific Island countries and the “return truly strong and vital United States as a leader and advocate for sexuality. and reproductive health and rights, gender equality and women’s rights more broadly. “

A highlight of the meeting was the virtual appearance of US Vice President Kamala Harris, who told the committee that “the status of women is the status of democracy” and that President Joe Biden’s administration will work for it. improve both.