Unique 4/3/21 date draws lines for Vegas marriage licenses

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The bride and groom lined up outside the door of the Las Vegas Marriage Licensing Office on Friday, before a single date to be married: 4/3/21.

Nearly 700 couples have secured licenses for Saturday’s date, said Jeff Klein, a spokesperson for the Clark County Marriage Bureau, as the town where Elvis can attend the wedding party prepared to mark. another postponed date for the wedding. The clerk’s office marked the occasion with souvenir marriage certificates.

“Specialty dates like 4/3/21 are always extremely popular,” said County Clerk Lynn Goya, who noted that more than 1,800 couples were married on December 13, 2014.

April is typically a busy month for weddings, and dates passed with notable digital streaks have counted more than 1,000 weddings in one day, Goya said.

The office is gearing up for the first 10 busy days in December, offering what the clerk calls “palindrome days” for issues reading the same back and forth.

Nearly 2,700 couples got married on 10/10/10; more than 1,800 were married on 12/12/12; and 3,125 were married on 11/11/11.

The most popular date to date?

Goya said 7/7/7 took the cake, with 4,492 marriages.