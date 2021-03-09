Unilever to remove ‘normal’ from beauty and personal care products

More than half of respondents to a global poll said using “normal” to describe hair or skin made them feel left out.

Unilever, the conglomerate behind Dove soap and other bath and beauty products, said it would stop using the word “normal” on its packaging, as well as making digital changes to the body and body. skin color of the models used in its advertising. an effort to be more inclusive.

The move of the London-based company, which is one of the world’s leading advertisers, comes as it attempts to overcome the backlash it has faced for some of its advertising campaigns.

Unilever was pushed to rename its best-selling lightening brand in India to “Glow & Lovely” from “Fair & Lovely” last year after facing consumer anger for negatively stereotyping darker skin tones.

In 2017, the company faced an outcry on social media over an advertisement for Dove body wash, which showed a black woman removing her top to reveal a white woman.

Most recently, he had to remove all of his TRESemmé hair care products from South African retail stores for 10 days due to a backlash on an advertisement.

“We know that removing the ‘normal’ alone won’t solve the problem, but we believe it’s an important step towards a more inclusive definition of beauty,” said Sunny Jain, president of the beauty and beauty division. Unilever’s personal care to Reuters news agency.

Worldwide, over a hundred Unilever brands will have the word “normal” removed to describe skin type or hair texture, and replaced with terms such as “gray hair” for shampoos or “replenish hair”. hydration ”for skin creams by March of next year.

Unilever said a survey of around 10,000 people around the world showed that more than half of those polled felt that using the term “normal” to describe hair or skin caused people to feel felt excluded, while 70% said the use of the word in advertising had a negative effect.

The company also said it will stop digitally altering the body shape, size, proportion and skin tones of models featured in its own ads, or those of its paid influencers across all of its brands, an initiative that has started with the Dove brand in 2018.