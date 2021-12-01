UNIDO Change of leadership: DG Gerd Müller succeeds DG LI Yong

VIENNA, December 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Gerd Müller, germany Acting Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, is expected to take office as the new Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

Müller’s appointment for a four-year term was confirmed today by the UNIDO General Conference held in Vienna. Müller will succeed Li Yong, who has headed the United Nations specialized agency for inclusive and sustainable industrial development since 2013.

During his two terms, Li led the Organization through an important transition as its member states renewed UNIDO’s mandate with the adoption of the Lima Declaration in 2013. The Lima Declaration of 2013 put highlighted the concept and vision of inclusive and sustainable industrial development, which was enshrined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as SDG 9, “Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation ”.

Li then launched the Country Partnership Program, an innovative development model that creates synergies with ongoing government and partner interventions supporting industrial development and a model that leverages investments in selected priority sectors.

Müller pledged to build on the fruitful work of his predecessor: “I would like to thank Director General Li and the UNIDO staff for the fruitful work over the past eight years.” He wishes to further strengthen UNIDO by creating a global platform for the transfer of technology, know-how and digitization. The platform, he says, “can foster skills and green technologies, expand the use of renewable energy and open up fair access to global markets and value chains – in close collaboration with other UN agencies. United, governments, development banks, businesses and investors “.

He wants UNIDO to play its role in the Joint United Nations Program to help its member states achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Paris Agreement on climate change, the Convention on Biological Diversity and the Beijing Declaration on Gender Equality.

Müller said: “We are currently facing global challenges that affect us all: climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing hunger. To tackle inequalities, build better and promote a green recovery, we must work together and we must act now! “

He stressed that its objective is “to establish UNIDO as a leading multilateral actor in promoting green, resilient, inclusive and sustainable industrial development through a renewed partnership between industrialized and developing countries. . And with a stronger commitment from industrialized countries ”.

As Federal Minister, Müller strengthened the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development by doubling the budget for development cooperation to over 12 billion euros and creating special initiatives on “A World Without Hunger”, “Refugees and Migration” and “Training and Employment for Youth” – in cooperation with private companies, in particular in Africa (Compact with Africa, Marshall Plan with Africa).

With Müller’s COVID-19 emergency program 4 billion euros, Germany put in place an immediate and comprehensive response to help least developed countries and middle-income countries cope with the social, economic and health consequences of the pandemic.

More information, including images and videos, is available here: https://www.unido.org/news/unido-change-management-dg-gerd-muller-succeeds-dg-li-yong.

For more information, please contact: Ms. Claudia Grössing, Strategic Advocacy and Communications Officer, Department of External Relations, UNIDO, Email: c.groessing@unido.org

