UNICEF women goodwill ambassadors, give voice to the voiceless

“It is essential that the hard-won rights of Afghan women and girls are protected,” Secretary General António GuterresRecount the security Council.

Women do not only represent half of the world’s population, their full participation in public life has been shown to “improve economic outcomes, spur more investment in social protection, lead to more lasting peace and advance society. ‘climate action,’ according to the UN chief.

Unicef It has long been recognized and highlighted, through the work of its many wives Goodwill Ambassadors.

Africa

© UNICEF / Alexandre Marques UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Angelique Kidjo listens to Mozambican mothers tell her about their dreams for their children.

Renowned West African singer and songwriter, Angelique Kidjo, has since 2002 used her role as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador to campaign passionately for girls’ education.

The native of Benin believes that “music is a language beyond skin color, country or culture” and wants “to inspire people to work to help educate, feed and protect our children”.

The three-time Grammy Award winner has traveled extensively to champion UNICEF-supported programs and received the 2015 Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum for her commitment to improving the state of the world, and in 2016 was honored by the Ambassador Amnesty International Conscience Award for using her voice to confront global injustice.

Earlier this year, she joined others, including her star colleague Katy Perry, in demanding that G7 leaders pledge to donate doses of COVID-19[feminine vaccins vers les pays les plus pauvres.

Asie

© UNICEF / Karel Prinsloo UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas watches a football match between Eritrean refugee children and Ethiopian children in Hitsats refugee camp.

Global talent Priyanka Chopra Jonas served as National Ambassador to UNICEF India for 10 years before joining the Global Goodwill Ambassador team in 2016.

The artist works to protect children’s rights and promote girls’ education in India, including through her eponymous charity, the Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education, and as a champion Girl Up of the United Nations Foundation.

“During this trip with UNICEF, I have experienced first-hand the transformative power of giving young girls opportunities that are rightfully theirs,” said the actress / singer / film producer.

Last year the World children’s day, she spoke with Aditya, a 16-year-old activist, about her quest to eliminate single-use plastics in India and discussed a more sustainable world for every child.

“I am proud to be alongside UNICEF to help build a world where children’s rights are respected and protected,” said the Indian superstar.

Europe

UNICEF / UN0248272 / Clarke UNICEF activist Millie Bobby Brown in New York City on the set of a video produced for World Children’s Day 2018.

At only 14 years old, actor Millie Bobby Brown was named UNICEF’s Youngest Goodwill Ambassador in 2018.

“It is a dream come true to become a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador,” she said. “I look forward to meeting as many children and young people as possible, hearing their stories and speaking on their behalf.”

With Eleven in the hit Netflix series Strange things, the British national supported the launch of UNICEF one Love global campaign, to help raise funds and protect children and families from the effects of COVID-19.

Among many other initiatives, the Screen Actors’ Guild Award winner was also a major player in UNICEF’s global partnership with jewelry brand Pandora, which donated $ 1 million for activation and fundraising. of funds.

Latin America

© UNICEF / Shehzad Noorani UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Shakira speaks with Nipa, an 11-year-old Bangladeshi cyclone survivor.

Grammy-winning artist and dedicated early childhood education advocate, Shakira Mebarak, has supported the work of UNICEF and helped raise awareness among the world’s most vulnerable children since 2003.

Seven years ago, she became a member of former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown’s International Commission on Global Education Financing, and was honored in 2017 to the World Economic Forum, receiving the Crystal Award for his humanitarian work.

Recalling that “today’s babies will drive tomorrow’s business”, the Colombian singer-songwriter said that “their ability to contribute will shape the societies of tomorrow, solve the problems of tomorrow”.

North America

UNICEF / UN020186 / Quan UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Katy Perry gives her scarf to Ka Da Khang during a visit to the health center in Phuoc Thanh commune in Ninh Thuan province, where many children show signs of nutritional deficiencies.

One of the best-selling musical artists of all time, United Nations Goodwill Ambassador Katy Perry has put into action her commitment to improving the lives of children since taking office in 2013.

The US-born artist has traveled extensively to highlight the needs of some of the world’s most vulnerable, raise awareness of UNICEF’s emergency relief efforts, and use her voice to advocate for children around the world.

“UNICEF works to ensure that every child, urban or rural, rich or poor, has a chance to thrive, grow and contribute to their family and community – as well as the opportunity to shaping the world we live in, ”according to the superstar.

Also a social media luminary, who was the first to surpass 100 million followers on Twitter, last year she announced the birth of her child with UNICEF Ambassador Orlando Bloom via UNICEF’s Instagram account, encouraging donations to the agency to ensure every mother and newborn receives the care they need.